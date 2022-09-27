Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds May Have Already Revealed Sequel's Plot With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is officially on his way to Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to reprise his fan-favorite role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The film has been in various stages of development since Disney first purchased 20th Century Fox, and it hasn't been until recent that things started really cooking behind the scenes. Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds and Jackman shared a video announcing both the release date of the threequel, and the return of the latter. But if you look at the Twitter feed of Reynolds, that might not be the only thing he revealed. In fact, a year-old tweet could point towards the potential plot of the highly anticipated picture.

Back in the earliest days of 2021, Reynolds shared that the initial plans for the feature before the Disney/Fox merger were to set Deadpool and Wolverine on a roadtrip in a tone similar to Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon.

"It's critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

Now that Reynolds and Jackman are in the same movie—set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nonetheless—it stands to reason a similar plot could be involved. In fact, the film is even getting a rewrite from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the franchise's earliest flicks.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese previously told Den of Geek of the film's R-rated content. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on September 6, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!