Pokemon: Wild Card Proves Ash Might Never Come Back (And That’s Ok)

Pokemon: Wild Card is the first time that we’ve seen a Pokemon movie in years, with the previous example being Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle back in 2020. This recent film wasn’t just the last time that the franchise hit the big screen in Japan; it was the last film led by Ash Ketchum. While we can’t say with one hundred percent certainty that Ketchum won’t find some way to make an appearance, it seems as though Wild Card is looking to explore a very different side of this universe. With many fans originally believing that Ash might return via a new movie, it seems that said fans have been proven wrong, and maybe this is for the best.

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Ironically enough, Pokémon: Wild Card not only doesn’t focus on Ash and Pikachu, but it will also focus on a Pokémon Trading Card Game player in the anime’s universe. We know this thanks to the initial trailer highlighting a seemingly new character who is spending the runtime with his pocket monster partner, Mimikyu. To date, no anime episode or movie in the franchise has specifically focused on the card game, or even hinted at the idea that it was a part of this universe. Not even bringing in Liko and Roy, the current stars of Pokémon: Horizons, Wild Card is making a drastic change from what we’ve seen in the past, and this might be the best way forward.

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This Wild Card is Ash-Less

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Wild Card exploring a wildly new part of the franchise via the card game is a risky take, but it’s one the franchise needs. Even with Roy and Liko making some big changes to the television series, returning to Ash might feel like a retread for many. This isn’t to say we should never see Ketchum make a comeback, but letting his absence breathe a little longer would be the right decision. After all, it’s only been a little over three years since Ash left the anime, so taking a wild swing, even if unsuccessful, is a worthwhile risk.

Ash, for those who need a refresher, finally achieved his goal of becoming the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world in the past anime series, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. While he still continued his journey to try to discover the true meaning of being a trainer, his conclusion has opened the door for new, off-the-beaten-path stories to take place. Luckily, this doesn’t entirely mean that the door is completely closed in relation to Ash.

In 2024, The Pokemon Company’s Head of Media Production, Andy Goes, left the door open for a potential return of Ash. Specifically, Goes stated, “We’ve said farewell. Ash is still in the world. Anything is possible, I suppose. In the world of Pokemon, there are so many possibilities. We hope Ash and Pikachu continue in their journey. Their journey is ongoing somewhere in the Pokemon world. It’s totally up to our fans’ imagination. For the time being, we would love to focus on the new story of Liko and Roy. Horizons invites a new beginning.” Certainly, if a movie were to eventually focus on an older Ash as he marched alongside Pikachu in the world at large, that would make for a grand story, but saving that story for the right moment feels like the right call.