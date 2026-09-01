In Theaters 20 Years Ago, Jason Statham’s Wildest Movie Ever Debuted, And You Couldn’t Make It Today

Jason Statham is one of the biggest action movie stars on the planet today, but do you know how he got there? By taking on high-concept genre flicks that no star before him had tried. After breaking into high-octane action with The Transporter films in the early 2000s, Statham decided to take things up a notch and partnered with two of the wildest directors of that time to make one of the craziest action movie concept films ever conceived. It was a modest indie that only earned modest indie returns, but it inspired a sequel film and catapulted Statham to a whole new level of action stardom.

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Today, September 1, 2026, marks the 20th anniversary of Crank‘s release. In that time, the Crank series has become a cult classic amongst action fans, or those who simply want a taste of 2000s cinema in one of the purest forms of high-concept madness the decade spawned. You can stream both Crank and Crank: High Voltage on several platforms right now, and you should. There’s nothing else quite like the Crank experience.

Crank Strapped A Ticking Time Bomb to An Action Movie

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Back in 2006, writer-director team Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor teased action fans with a crazy action movie premise: an LA hitman named Chev Chelios (Statham) working for a cartel crimelord is assigned to kill a Triad crimelord. Chev gets double-crossed on the job by a vile rival named Ricky Verona (Jose Pablo Cantillo) who injects Chev with a poison that kills the flow of adrenaline in his body, eventually stopping his heart. Chev is left racing through LA and its underworld desperately trying to find a cure; along the way, he must routinely do things to keep his adrenaline spiking to stay alive.

Jason Statham in Crank / Lionsgate

In the sequel film, Crank: High Voltage, a gangster replaces Chev’s heart with a battery-powered artificial heart he must routinely charge with high voltages of electricity. Both films create a “race against the clock” scenario that has real-time desperation and moment-to-moment segues as Chev alternates between mission objectives and survival self-care. Crank wasn’t an adaptation of a video game, but it certainly played like any number of games we know and love today, including GTA

For Statham, the role of Chev Chelios allowed the actor to ham it up in the best way possible. The hitman is unscrupulous, crass, and violent, which are all deliciously fun departures from Statham’s standard-issue square-jawed stoicism and raspy, witty, cool. Memes of his performance as Chelios still live on for a reason, as certain scenes can never be scrubbed from our collective brain as a society. That list includes the first film’s “love scene” where Chev must have public relations with his girlfriend Eve (Amy Smart) to get a life-saving adrenaline boost; or the second film, where Chev uses a car battery and jumper cables (clipped to his tongue and nipple, respectively) to recharge his heart-battery. Indelible cinema.

Crank: High Voltage / Lionsgate

What really makes the Crank films cult classics, however, is the showcase of Neveldine and Taylor in their early “avant-garde” era. The filmmakers earned a reputation for mixing extreme sports/daredevil feats into their filmmaking process, and also for their hyper-kinetic style, with wild barrages of shots and sequences, dizzying guerrilla-style camera work, and a balls-to-the-wall sensibility when it came to raunch, violence, and the cinematic worlds they created.

If viewers didn’t experience the Crank films, they found out all too well what Neveldine and Taylor-brand films were about in 2011, after Marvel and Sony put Nic Cage’s Ghost Rider franchise in their hands. Spirit of Vengeance remains one of the lowest-ranked Marvel movies of all time, and largely ended Hollywood’s Neveldine and Taylor experiment, which Crank had started.

As stated, you can stream Crank and Crank 2 on streaming platforms.