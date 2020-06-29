Hugh Jackman Remembers Emotional Moment of Filming Last Wolverine Scene

✖

After nine feature films and nearly two decades, actor Hugh Jackman portrayed the beloved Marvel Comics hero Wolverine for the final time in 2017's Logan. The James Mangold-directed film remains one of the most well-reviewed comic book adaptations in history, and it provided both Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart with a beautiful swan song to their long-running characters. For fans, watching Jackman bury Wolverine once and for all was an emotional moment, but it was an even bigger ordeal for the actor, who parted ways with the most well-known role of his career after nearly 20 years.

The newest episode of Variety's Actors on Actors video series features a conversation between Jackman and Anne Hathaway, who has had her own experiences with comic book movies. Hathaway asked Jackman about his final scene in Logan, an he walked her through his difficult farewell.

"Yeah, there were so many crossovers by the end, because I’d played it for so long," Jackman explained. "I knew it was going to be my last one way before we wrote it. I made that decision. There was a weight of expectation that I’d been carrying. I was super invested. I felt so in it. I was working with a director that I worked with three times before, who I trust implicitly, Jim Mangold. I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting very high altitude, and there were thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. He just said: 'We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.' I’m like, 'Like, now?' He goes, 'I’m just going to have you and Dafne [Keen], and if you could just do that.' I’m like, 'All right.' He knew that’s best for me."

"We got there and we’re shooting the scene," he continued. "Dafne was 11. She was fantastic. We shot Dafne, and she turned around in two takes and he goes, 'Let’s just kick out. Let’s do another.' I said, 'You sure? I feel like,' and he goes, 'Man, let’s just stop the clocks. Let’s not worry about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Sit in it for half an hour.' And he rolled the cameras. Him just allowing me that moment — because I’m like you: I’m aware of everything. Him just allowing me to just kind of, not just as an actor but as Hugh, to remember that moment. It was a luxury that I’ll never forget."

Fans have continued to ask Jackman if he'd be willing to return to the role of Wolverine in the future, but it seems like the actor is more than happy with his retirement from the X-Men franchise.

Do you think Jackman's Wolverine was given a fitting goodbye? Let us know in the comments!

