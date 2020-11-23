Photos: Hulk Hogan Endorses Chris Hemsworth's Physical Transformation Ahead of Netflix Biopic

✖

Chris Hemsworth turned heads over the weekend when the Avengers: Endgame star took to social media to show off his tire-flipping workout. Of his upcoming film projects, the Australian star is scheduled to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic about the iconic former WWE star. Hogan took note of the size Hemsworth has put on and gave his full endorsement over on his Twitter page, comparing Hemsworth to himself from when he was at his most muscular during his prime.

Neither the release date nor the rest of the case has been confirmed for the film, though Joker director Todd Phillips has been slated to direct. Netflix currently holds the rights to the project, meaning it will likely end up premiering on the streaming service.

He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020

Hemsworth talked about his excitement for the film, as well as the physical toll it would take, during a recent interview with Total Film.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he added.

Hemsworth admitted in an interview with ScreenRant back in April that he's "fascinated" by the world of pro wrestling, which Hogan became synonymous with during the WWF's first boom period in the 1980s.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth said. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

Throughout his career, Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) main-evented seven of the first eight WrestleMania main events, and held 12 world championships across his stints in the WWF/E and WCW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo act in 2005 and will be apart of the next Hall of Fame class as a member of the New World Order faction.