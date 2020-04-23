Chris Hemsworth Fascinated by WWE, Excited to Play Hulk Hogan in Upcoming Biopic

✖

Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Ragnarock star Chris Hemsworth was announced to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic back in February 2019. Very little has been said about the movie since that initial announcement beyond Joker director Todd Phillips signing on as director and Scott Silver and John Pollono writing the script, but Hemsworth finally gave his thoughts on the role while discussing his latest film, Extraction, with Screen Rant.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth said. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

Surprisingly, Hogan had pitched Hemsworth to play him back in 2013, when Hemsworth was three movies into his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action move, Thor (Hemsworth), Hogan said in an interview with the Cape Breton Post at the time.

The film will reportedly focus on Hogan's rise in the professional wrestling world in the 1980s, which means fans won't see any of his WCW run, his various returns to the WWE, his infamous lawsuit with Gawker and the racist comments he made that got him excommunicated from WWE for several years.

Lately Hogan has been in the headlines for making controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic. The latest involved him snapping a photo of his wife on a Florida beach.

He also landed in some hot water for proposing the idea that a vaccine for coronavirus shouldn't be made.

"You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church," Hogan wrote in an Instagram post back on April 6. "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.