Movies based on the idea that the future of humanity is a bleak and dystopian prospect have always been popular pieces of escapism. Every now and then, a story of hope, rebellion and despair in this kind of landscape comes along and really grabs audiences. That is exactly what happened when a series of Young Adult novels took readers to a post-apocalyptic North America known as Panem, where a ruthless authoritarian rule ensures that suffering and conformity is paramount. Four years after the release of the first book in the trilogy, The Hunger Games was released in cinemas by Lionsgate and became the first instalment in a blockbuster movie saga that has just released its sixth movie. To coincide with that release, all five previous films in the franchise have leaped to the top of the Hulu streaming chart, occupying the streamer’s entire Top 5 at the time of writing.

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The Hunger Games was originally a trilogy of novels, with the first book being followed by Catching Fire and Mockingjay. The movie trilogy was released across four movies between 2012 and 2015, when it seemed that the franchise had come to an end with all four movies scoring well in reviews from both critics and audiences, and becoming Lionsgate’s most profitable franchise ever. The story follows Katniss Everdeen – played across all four movies by Jennifer Lawrence – who takes part in a televised event called the Hunger Games in place of her younger sister. The brutal challenge sees “tributes” from each of Panem’s 12 districts fighting it out until there is only one survivor – a YA version of Stephen King’s The Running Man meets Squid Game. Katniss inadvertently becoming a beacon of rebellion against the tyranny of the Capitol and President Coriolanus Snow.

The Hunger Games Continues With New Prequel Stories

In 2020, a decade after seemingly concluding The Hunger Games story, author Suzanne Collins returned to the franchise that made her name with a new prequel novel that changed the focus of the focus of the story to follow a young Coriolanus Snow around the time of the 10th Hunger Games, long before he became the dictator of the original trilogy. A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes expanded on the history of Panem and the Games, fleshing out some familiar characters while paving the way for more stories, with a movie version led by Rachel Zegler being released in 2023. In 2025, Collins released her second prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which moved the story forward 40 years to the 50th Hunger Games, and was adapted into a new movie that is playing in cinemas now. While returning to a franchise after a decade can be a daunting prospect, the new movies have defied the odds to become the highest-rated of the franchise based on audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, even if their box office has not matched the original trilogy.

Film Release Year Worldwide Box Office Rotten Tomatoes (Critics / Audience) The Hunger Games 2012 $695 million 84% / 81% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 2013 $860 million 89% / 89% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 2014 $755 million 70% / 71% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 2015 $653 million 70% / 66% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 2023 $348 million 64% / 89% Sunrise on the Reaping 2026 $250M (est) 69% / 94%

Although Sunrise on the Reaping has received the highest audience rating of any movie in the franchise – currently sitting on a huge 94% approval score – and the entire franchise is dominating streaming, Collins reportedly has no plans for at more prequels at this time. The new movie ends with cameo appearances by original franchise stars Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, and Josh Hutcherson in a short epilogue. With the film being set 24 years before The Hunger Games, there may not be any other stories worth telling, and after such a successful run there is a strong case for leaving well enough alone and allow the franchise to live on with its popularity and quality intact.

Should this be the end of The Hunger Games, or are there more stories to be told? Let us know in the comments.