Hulu Just Kickstarted the Holiday Season With a Bunch of New Christmas Movie Additions

Christmas just arrived early to Hulu after the streamer dropped more than a dozen Christmas movies down the chimney and into the streaming library. Temperatures are (hopefully) dropping, and holiday decorations are replacing Halloween décor at stores, meaning it’s the perfect time to grab a warm blanket and a mug of hot chocolate and cuddle up for a Christmas movie marathon. Thankfully, enjoying some holiday cheer has never been easier than in the streaming era, and Hulu’s streaming library is already looking a lot more festive following a wave of new arrivals on November 1st.

As the calendar flipped from October to November, Hulu welcomed in a long list of new streaming titles. Of the rush of titles that started streaming on Hulu on November 1st, 13 of them are Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies, making Hulu one of the best destinations for holiday content this November. The yuletide cheer comes in the form of beloved classics like the original Miracle on 34th Street, which is now streaming alongside its 1994 remake, and other favorites such as Love Actually and Deck the Halls. Hulu also added the new Christmas rom-com Joy to the World, which was also stocked in the Disney+ library on November 1st.

Here are all of the Christmas movies that just started streaming on Hulu:

Bad Tidings

The Best Man Holiday

Deck the Halls

The Family Stone

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Jingle All the Way

Joy to the World (2025)

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

More Christmas Content Is Coming to Hulu

Hulu isn’t done spreading the Christmas cheer just yet. Following the wave of holiday-themed content on November 1st, other titles will roll out throughout November. On November 4th, the Christmas comedy drama Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point, about a family who gathers for what could be their final Christmas in their ancestral home, will start streaming. Later in the month, Seasons 4-6 of Christmas Cookie Challenge will start streaming on November 22nd, followed by Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular on November 27th and Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 5-8 on November 29th.

The list of new titles, which will surely grow in December, joins an existing catalog of holiday-themed content that includes Frosty the Snowman, The Little Drummer Boy, Nutcrackers, Happiest Season, and Die Hard. Hulu also streams holiday episodes of shows like Gilmore Girls, Family Guy, Modern Family, and How I Met Your Mother.

What’s New on Hulu?

If you’re not quite ready to start those Christmas movie marathons, then Hulu has plenty of other streaming options without the festive flair. Now streaming as part of Hulu’s November 1st arrivals are great movies like 13 Going On 30, The Interview (2014), Julie & Julia, The Last Duel, The Princess Bride, and The Sound of Music (1965).

