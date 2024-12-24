These 7 Movies Already Deserve to Be Christmas Classics

A handful of holiday movies released within the last two or three years already deserve to be classified as Christmas classics. That’s because these movies are filled with heartfelt plots, memorable characters, and Christmas magic that no one can deny. A lot of Christmas classics from the past were released in an animated form, but modern Christmas classics often feature real actors and actresses.

One streaming platform where you can start watching Christmas movies right away is Max. However, whether you’re watching movies on Max, Hulu, Netflix, or another platform, here’s a round-up of attention-grabbing movies that honor the holidays, and already deserve to be considered classics.

Hot Frosty

One 2024 Christmas movie starring Lacey Chabert in the leading role is Hot Frosty. She’s become the unofficial face of Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, Netflix, and beyond. Hot Frosty is a brilliant movie to watch, and fans are already asking questions about whether or not it will get a sequel by next year.

The movie focuses on a widow named Cathy who unintentionally brings a handsome snowman to life. She does so with the help of a magical scarf she receives from one of her good friends. Throughout the movie, the humanoid snowman grapples with the fact that he may turn back into meltable snow at some point. He does everything in his power to enjoy his life as a human with Cathy while trying not to focus on his time running out.

This movie deserves to be a Christmas classic for two reasons: Lacey’s believability, authenticity, and star power is the first. Even in a movie that you’d assume would come across as extra corny, she makes it worthwhile. The second reason is that it puts a romantic spin on the classic story of Frosty the Snowman that so many families have enjoyed for decades.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Best. Christmas. Ever! premiered in 2023 as an amusing Christmas movie starring Heather Graham and Brandy in the leading roles. Heather and Brandy play Charlotte and Jackie in the film, respectively. They’re childhood friends who’ve grown up and gone their own separate ways. Every year, Jackie sends a newsletter to Charlotte at Christmas time to brag about all her successes in life.

The cocky newsletter rubs Charlotte wrong every time she receives it in the mail. Everything changes when the two women randomly decide to spend Christmas together, because the brutal truth of Jackie’s disastrous life finally gets exposed to Charlotte. Jackie might’ve been bragging to Charlotte about her constant “wins,” but her life was actually in shambles all along.

This story is a relatable movie that gets just about any viewer “in their feelings.” Plenty of adults struggle with the constant concern about whether or not the grass is greener on the other side, and Best. Christmas. Ever! is a reminder that we should all have gratitude for what we already have on our individual journeys.

Falling for Christmas

Many people automatically think of Lacey Chabert when they think of Christmas movies these days, but her Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan also deserves some recognition. Lindsay has starred in her fair share of holiday-themed movies, after all. In 2022, she starred in one called Falling for Christmas that counts as both comedy and romance.

Lindsay plays Sierra, a woman diagnosed with amnesia after injuring herself in a skiing accident. The most interesting detail of all is that Sierra’s an heiress who’s engaged to marry an extremely wealthy man. However, because she loses all of her memories at once, none of that matters. Without her memory, Sierra falls in love with a cabin owner named Jake, played by Chord Overstreet.

Falling for Christmas transcends all corny energy viewers might assume when first turning it on. This movie provides a deeper and more thoughtful message about leaning into true love over any dollar amount. The rationale that all the money in the world is meaningless when you’re not surrounded by the right people is wonderful to tap into at Christmas time.

Single All the Way

Movies about being single during the holiday season are relatable to anyone who hasn’t found their soulmate. The judgment that comes when visiting extended family members during the holidays without a romantic partner is an ongoing struggle some single adults deal with. Single All the Way is a 2021 movie that highlights this exact topic.

It tells the story of a man named Peter who doesn’t want to return home for Christmas as a single fellow for another year in a row. He persuades his best friend, Nick, to pretend to be his partner before venturing home for the holidays. While pretending to date each other, Peter and Nick genuinely fall head over heels in love with each other.

Single All the Way is one of the more progressive modern holiday movies to watch. At this point, the old-school list of Christmas classics we can refer to doesn’t have many LGBTQ characters to root for, and Single All the Way actually does.

Family Switch

Movies about switching bodies with other people will likely always be interesting. It’s easy to make that assumption following the success of Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. In 2023, Family Switch premiered as a Christmas movie that touches on the same mind-bending topic.

Family Switch focuses on a family that’s constantly fighting – up until the moment they all trade bodies in the midst of a magical Christmas curse gone wrong. The mother switches bodies with the daughter, the father switches bodies with the son, and the baby switches bodies with the family dog. Although they’re all shocked and disturbed by their temporary reality at first, they eventually figure out how to respect each other before they’re able to switch back into their rightful bodies.

Family Switch is an eye-opening movie about the depth of understanding your loved ones –– even the ones who frustrate you beyond belief. Christmas is a holiday that’s meant to bring loved ones together, and the entire message of this movie is to heal broken connections. It’s about showcasing more mutual respect and gaining a sense of patience for the differences you might notice from your family members.

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev has a massive fan base from all her years starring in the leading role of The Vampire Diaries. When she brought her acting talents to a Christmas movie called Love Hard in 2021, it made sense that so many viewers were instantly obsessed.

In the movie, Nina plays Natalie, a young woman who matches with the guy of her dreams on a dating app. She takes a 3,000-mile trip to Los Angeles to surprise Josh in the flesh because she believes he’s her one true love. Unfortunately for Natalie, when she touches down in LA, she uncovers that she’s been catfished — big time. Eventually, even though she was initially disappointed, she realizes that her energetic connection to the catfish she was chatting with online was real.

Love Hard promotes the narrative that romance can blossom in the craziest of circumstances, which flawlessly links with the holiday spirit of Christmas’s magic. Despite Josh’s appearance falling short of her expectations, true love still prevailed in this movie. The added flair of magic Christmas naturally offers is partly why Natalie gave Josh a chance after seeing who he really was.

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane is a 2023 comedy adventure that’s perfect for the whole family to watch at Christmas time. Eddie Murphy stars in the leading role of Chris, who makes a deal with a problematic elf whose only intention is to wreak havoc and chaos in the world around him.

Chris agrees to a deal that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life. At first, Chris is delighted by the idea, but eventually, he realizes the deal he made with the elf was actually far more damaging than he ever initially realized. Eddie’s comedic performance in the role has been highly praised by critics, which is partly why it should already be considered a Christmas classic today.

Candy Cane Lane is an easygoing movie with brilliant comedic relief at every corner. It’s also filled with lighthearted moments that are unifying for the whole family. Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is a Christmas classic with a plot that focuses on one giant elf with his own list of concerns at Christmas. Candy Cane Lane is comparable to Elf with its focus on elves, its family-friendly nature, and its high-vibrational energy.