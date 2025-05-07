It Just Got Easier to Binge One of the Best TV Dramas of All-Time

The streaming era brought a massive boom to the world of television, but there were two networks in the ’90s and 2000s that really paved the way for TV as we know it today. HBO raised the bar with shows like Oz, The Wire, and The Sopranos, while FX brought that style and tone to cable. Many of HBO’s shows get their flowers for changing the landscape of television, but FX’s original cornerstone doesn’t always get the same love. That might change now that every episode is streaming for free.

Shawn Ryan’s acclaimed cop drama The Shield premiered on FX back in 2002 and set the network up for decades of success. The show is gritty, realistic, layered, and sometimes brutal, and it showed TV fans that the quality of HBO could make its way in front of the paywall. More than 20 years later, The Shield just got easier to watch than ever, thanks to Tubi.

At the beginning of the month, Tubi added all seven seasons of The Shield to its lineup, allowing fans to binge the complete series without signing up for any kind of subscription service.

If you haven’t seen it yet, The Shield follows a group of corrupt police officers in Los Angeles and boasts an all-star cast full of familiar faces (many of whom later appeared in fellow FX hit Sons of Anarchy). Michael Chiklis led the series for all seven seasons but the real breakout of the cast was current TV superstar Walton Goggins.

What Else Is New on Tubi?

In addition to every episode of The Shield, Tubi also added a slew of new movies to its roster this month. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West