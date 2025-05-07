Hulu Just Added One of the Most Popular Comedy Trilogies of the 2000s

Hulu received a pretty substantial influx of franchises this month. The service added the original Star Wars trilogy on May 1st, along with two films in the Kung Fu Panda series, four Mission: Impossible movies, and every entry in the Kingsman series. With those big franchises getting a lot of attention, a much smaller trilogy has slightly flown under the radar since hitting Hulu, but it’s one that comedy fans should be excited to see streaming all in one place.

May 1st saw Hulu add all three movies in the Meet the Parents series. The first film, released in 2000, was a smash hit comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. It was followed by Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010.

While neither of the sequels are quite as well loved as the original, the story of Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes is one that comedy fans continue to rewatch. Now the entire saga is available on the same streaming service.

What’s New on Hulu?

May has been a big month for franchises on Hulu, but there are also a ton of other new movie and TV options that just hit the service at the start of the month. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s May 1st additions below.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers