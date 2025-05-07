Hulu Just Added One of the Most Popular Comedy Trilogies of the 2000s

Hulu received a pretty substantial influx of franchises this month. The service added the original Star Wars trilogy on May 1st, along with two films in the Kung Fu Panda series, four Mission: Impossible movies, and every entry in the Kingsman series. With those big franchises getting a lot of attention, a much smaller trilogy has slightly flown under the radar since hitting Hulu, but it’s one that comedy fans should be excited to see streaming all in one place.
Videos by ComicBook.com
May 1st saw Hulu add all three movies in the Meet the Parents series. The first film, released in 2000, was a smash hit comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. It was followed by Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010.
While neither of the sequels are quite as well loved as the original, the story of Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes is one that comedy fans continue to rewatch. Now the entire saga is available on the same streaming service.
[RELATED: One of the Biggest Sequels of 2024 Lands on Netflix]
What’s New on Hulu?
May has been a big month for franchises on Hulu, but there are also a ton of other new movie and TV options that just hit the service at the start of the month. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s May 1st additions below.
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers