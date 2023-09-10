Hulu Now Streaming One of the Best Movies Ever

Hulu has a couple of new movies scheduled to be released in the coming months, but the streaming service also has some classics available to watch. In fact, they recently added one of the best films of the last decade. The six-time Academy Award-winning film, Mad Max: Fury Road, dropped on Hulu this week. The fourth installment to the Mad Max franchise was helmed by George Miller and has become a fan-favorite among film lovers.

"Mad Max is caught up with survivors fleeing across the Wasteland in a war rig driven by Imperator Furiosa," Hulu describes on their site. The film stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Josh Helman, Zoë Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, and more.

Fury Road had one of the most infamously difficult shoots in movie history. Last year, Theron appeared on the Smartless podcast and revealed a surprising detail about Fury Road's production.

"It was actually cold," Theron explained. "Really cold. It looks hot, yeah it was freezing. We had a lot of cases of hypothermia. Especially the young girls who only wear bandages. A lot of them got hypothermia. I was freezing just 'cause when you don't have hair on your head, you forget it's a heat releaser. It was really cold, actually."

When Is Mad Max: Furiosa Being Released?

It has been a long journey for the Furiosa prequel movie, which will see Anya Taylor-Joy playing the titular character who was originally portrayed by Theron in Fury Road. For now, Furiosa is currently slated to arrive on the big screen on May 24, 2024, almost a decade after the release of Fury Road.

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The film was written and directed by Miller, and will also star Chris Hemsworth as Dementus.

Earlier this year, Theron spoke to Entertainment Tonight and offered some strong support for Taylor-Joy taking over the fan-favorite character.

"I met her years ago and I haven't really been around her at a function or anything like that," Theron explained. "I think she's going to be totally okay. Without talking to me, she's going to be absolutely fine."

You can watch Mad Mad: Fury Road on Hulu today.