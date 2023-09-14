New Hulu Series Premieres With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Hulu's new series, The Other Black Girl debuted on the streaming platform on Wednesday and it's already winning over both critics and audiences. The series, an adaptation of author Zakiya Dalila Harris' novel of the same name, is presently sitting at a 92 precent critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes out of 24 reviews making the series Certified Fresh. That near-perfect score is matched by a currently perfect audience score. Per Rotten Tomatoes, the general critical consensus is "a clever spin on the pressures of office culture, The Other Black Girl bends comedy and horror to thrilling effect."

All ten episodes of The Other Black Girl are now streaming on Hulu. The series stars Sinclair Daniel, Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, Brittany Adebumola, Eric McCormack, Bellamy Young, and Garcelle Beauvais.

"The moment I saw Ashleigh Murray and we met on Zoom, I'll never forget our conversation and how she just felt really drawn to the role of Hazel," Harris told Entertainment Weekly. "I feel so lucky."

What is The Other Black Girl About?

Hulu describes The Other Black Girl as follows: "Nella (Daniel), an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel (Murray) is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company."

Harris told Entertainment Weekly that The Other Black Girl was drawn from her own experiences working in publishing.

"I was working in publishing and was the only Black editorial assistant, the only Black full-time employee on my floor," Harris said. "I remember seeing another Black woman coming out of the bathroom stall like two years into my time there, and I was like, 'Who is this person?' I was taken by how excited I was to see her."

She also spoke about how both the book and the series are a blend of genres, including horror.

"I've always been really big into horror, like The Stepford Wives and Rosemary's Baby and Stephen King and all the things that could be wrong with a person," Harris said. "I see this book and the show as a mishmash of genres."

