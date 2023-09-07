Goosebumps Premiere Date on Disney+ and Hulu Announced

Viewer beware: you're in for a scare. Disney+ and Hulu will stream spine-tingling tales to give you Goosebumps, the newest TV series based on author R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series. The first five of 10 episodes will debut Friday, October 13th, as part of Disney+'s "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations, it was announced Thursday. Subsequent episodes will stream weekly on Disney+ and Hulu, with the show's first two episodes airing on Disney-owned Freeform on October 13th as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Give yourself Goosebumps by watching the just-released teaser below.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

Produced by Disney Branded Television (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Sony Pictures Television (Cobra Kai, The Artful Dodger), Disney+'s Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise), Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Pavun Shetty (The Boys), Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment's Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater), Erin O'Malley (New Girl) and Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives). James Eagan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Nick Adams (BoJack Horseman) serve as co-executive producers.

The Goosebumps TV series draws on elements from five of the most popular middle grade Goosebumps books, including "Say Cheese and Die!," "The Haunted Mask," "The Cuckoo Clock of Doom," "Go Eat Worms!," and "Night of the Living Dummy," starring Slappy. Scholastic's Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 400 million copies printed since 1992.

Goosebumps premieres Oct. 13th on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays.