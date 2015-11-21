Hunger Games Fans Think District 3 Would Win After TikTok Debuts United States Map

Hunger Games fans are putting their money on District 3 after a viral TikTok segmented the United States into a new map. Now, this argument has taken place in the earlier parts of the coronavirus pandemic. (s/o to @alostrich for the post and argument) A lot of people are still of the mind that a southern state coalition comprised of heavy hitters like Texas, Georgia, Florisa, Louisiana and other would be able to claim the crown. But, as some sharp observers noted, this is the Hunger Games. It isn’t a traditional conflict, but rather a system where there are two people selected at random to compete. It all feels very random and further cements that anyone could triumph. (There were also some people in the peanut gallery correctly noting that there is an actual map of the territories that doesn’t look anything like the one in the TikTok posts and the memes.)

Sorry but y’all ain’t got a chance in HELL against District 3 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MwVD9ByFvR — She’ll B Good✌🏽 (@heyshell832) January 21, 2021

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some more Hunger Games. Scholastic announced a prequel series was in the works last May. Suzanne Collins gets back in the saddle for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In a dramatic twist, Coriolanus Snow gets to be a hero this time. The tyrant and murderer has some backstory we should consider.

"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival," Collins explained to the AP when the series was announced. "The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.

