Hunger Games Fans Map Out the United States Into Districts

Fans of The Hunger Games got bored today, so they decided to section the United States off into separate districts. The map was circulating on Twitter and the debates kicked up almost instantly on the platform. A lot of the arguments stemmed around why District 11 is so wildly large. Some people objected to where their communities got sorted. On a day where everyone is inside due to coronavirus quarantine, it is a nice way to spend an afternoon inside, and get some laughs for good measure.

For fans who are feeling nostalgic during this quarantine, there is some more Hunger Games content coming down the pipe soon. Scholastic announced last year that a prequel to the books was on the way this May. Suzanne Collins will be penning this entry as well, which is pretty exciting for fans. The book is called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Interestingly enough, Coriolanus Snow is the hero this time around. In the original books, he was a manipulative tyrant and unrepentant murderer.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins told the Associated Press during the announcement. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

“Suzanne Collins is a master at combining brilliant storytelling, superb world building, breathtaking suspense, and social commentary,” Scholastic Trade Publishing President Ellie Berger wrote in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled — as both readers and publishers — to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”

Anticipation is so high that Lionsgate, the film studio that turned Collins’ Hunger Games novels into a series of four films, is already discussing a film adaptation of the new prequel with the author.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a recent statement to the Associated Press. “We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

Are you rematching The Hunger Games this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

