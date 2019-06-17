The Hunger Games Prequel Announced

Fans of The Hunger Games should prepare for a return trip to Panem. Scholastic today announced that author Suzanne Collins will return to the world of her popular YA book trilogy for a new prequel novel set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen first volunteered as tribute. The currently untitled novel is set for release on May 19, 2020.

The novel will take place during the “Dark Days following a failed rebellion in Panem “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins told the Associated Press in the announcement. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Katniss in the novel since she wouldn’t even have been born during the era the book is set. Scholastic declined to comment with further details on the novels contents or other characters who may appear.

“Suzanne Collins is a master at combining brilliant storytelling, superb world building, breathtaking suspense, and social commentary,” Scholastic Trade Publishing President Ellie Berger said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled — as both readers and publishers — to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”

The Lionsgate film studio turned Collins’ Hunger Games novels into a series of four films. The studio is already discussing a film adaptation fo the new prequel with Collins.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a recent statement to the Associated Press. “We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

Collins’ original Hunger Games trilogy — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay — have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into more than 50 languages. She helped produce the Hunger Games movies, but as otherwise been detached from her creation since the final book released in 2010. She teased in 2013 that she was working on a new series, but did not say whether it was related to The Hunger Games.

Are you excited about the Hunger Games prequel? Let us know in the comments. The new novel goes on sale May 19, 2020.