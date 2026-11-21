It should come as no surprise to anyone that Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is absolutely killing it at the box office during its opening weekend. But the long-awaited Haymitch Abernathy-centered prequel is doing even better than some expected, bringing in what looks like an estimated 70% of all box office cash on its $56 million opening day. This puts the movie on track for an insane $120 million-plus opening weekend—but it also guarantees it another honor: dethroning Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey for the third-biggest opening day of 2026.

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This incredible opening weekend also marks Lionsgate Studio’s first time clearing a $100 million opening weekend since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II released in 2015 (Mockingjay Part I opened to $121 million on its opening weekend in 2014). And these aren’t the only accolades Sunrise on the Reaping has earned—it also has an A- Cinemascore and an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics, however, are less impressed. But die-hard fans of the franchise, as well as first-time viewers, are along for the ride as the layers of this fan-favorite character are peeled back in graphic, heartbreaking detail.

Sunrise on the Reaping Isn’t Just Another Fanservice Prequel

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While critics feel that Haymitch’s story merely retreads old ground, fans disagree, claiming that it adds more depth to an already deep, dark story. “Sturdy and well-made—director Francis Lawrence has now made five of these and certainly knows what he’s doing—but at this point, it’s clear these movies are continuing because they’re still box office draws, not because there’s more story to tell,” says critic Brett Arnold. Though critic Abhimanyu Mathur says, “If a Hunger Games film is never made again, this may just be the most satisfying and perfect way to end this saga.”

And if the sheer number of ticket sales didn’t speak to how casual viewers feel about the continuation of the Hunger Games saga, their reviews and the aforementioned A-CinemaScore certainly do. One viewer said, “Phenomenal movie all around! Joseph Zada kills it as Haymitch as well as amazing performances from the whole cast. This is up there at the top with Catching Fire for me.” Another summed up the audience’s views perfectly, saying, “Sunrise on the Reaping does a fantastic job balancing nostalgia and familiarity with something new, giving Haymitch’s story the depth it deserves. The casting couldn’t have been better, with everyone convincingly playing younger versions of our characters without coming across as imitations.”

While critics and audiences are divided, as is often the case, it seems that the ticket sales are speaking for themselves, and Sunrise on the Reaping will at least go down in history as the film that took down The Odyssey at the theater (and snagged another $100+ million opening weekend for Lionsgate).