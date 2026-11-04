The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Stars Explain How Their Legacy Characters Will Be Very Different In This Prequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be the second prequel story to the original Hunger Games, this time set uring the events of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen would volunteer as tribute and ignite the Mockingjay Revolution against the Capitol. This prequel story also includes a number of pivotal legacy characters from Katniss’s saga, starting with a younger version of Katniss’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, who is the main character of the story.

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As we know from lore, Haymitch was the “winner” of his games, which were games unlike any other. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Hunger Games (aka the “Second Quarter Quell”), President Snow ordered double the number of tributes (4) from each district to compete, making the Second Quarter Quell one of the bloodiest and most brutal games ever. But out of all that carnage, the first real embers of the rebellion started to catch, and several key figures would make decisions that will change Panem’s fate.

Every Hunger Games tournament requires each tribute competing to take on a “mentor,” aka a former winner of the games who both advises the tribute on survival and strategy, as well as lobbying the Capitol sponsors to invest in their tribute via “gifts” that are sent into the arena (food, water, medicine, clothing, etc.).

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In Sunrise on the Reaping, the list of mentors should be familiar to anyone who saw The Hunger Games films. Stranger Things star Maya Hawke replaces Amanda Plummer as Wiress, the winner from District 3 who helped Katniss escape the arena in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night) takes over for Jeffrey Wright as Beetee Latier, another District 3 winner and tech genius, who also worked with Wiress to free Katniss and was instrumental to the rebellion’s tech operations. Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) takes on the role of Mags Flanagan (played by Lynn Cohen in Catching Fire), District 4’s all-star career mentor who coached Finnick Odair to become the youngest victor ever.

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had a chance to sit down with the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – including the members of the cast playing those mentor legacy characters, as well as Joseph Zada, the young actor taking over the role of Haymitch from Woody Harrelson. Each of them had a different kind of approach to stepping into a major franchise legacy character, and making it both novel for the audience and familiar with what they already know.

Lili Taylor believed in sticking to the source material (Suzanne Collins’ novels) and not venturing too far into trying to overthink or overact it. “The wikis helped a lot. All the fan stuff, breakdowns, that helped a lot. Just to sort of give this some sort of a factual groundwork. And then Frances gave me what I needed and didn’t overload me because sometimes an actor can get overloaded, and that’s not that helpful. Because they’re carrying in baggage that’s not appropriate. So yeah.”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. similarly stuck close to the page. Beetee’s story in Sunrise on the Reaping sees him forced to mentor his own son, Ampert (Percy Daggs IV) as punishment for suspected espionage. But even while his own family is in peril, Beetee has his mind on bigger stakes, like fostering a rebellion. “I didn’t create anything more than what was offered to me. I think I knew I had a specific job, and I was supposed to get Haymitch to begin believing in himself for the rebellion. And I really wanted to lock in on that,” Harrison explained. “And I think the only thing that I really took more liberty with was trying to figure out the nature of the father-son dynamic between Beetee and Ampert. Especially since we don’t have as much time onscreen to establish it.”

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Maya Hawke took the opposite approach for Wiress, who is forced back to the Capitol just one year after winning the 49th Games. “I did invent a little bit of a backstory, kind of did some work doing more imagination on what the games would have been like, because she just won her game, you know? So I did some more work there,” Hawke explained. “Yeah. The trauma timeline for Wiress was very important to me. And I did some work trying to kind of put the pieces together on who she would have been before her games. You know, where that innocent person lived and felt inside.”

Director Francis Lawrence has already stated his intention to make both of his Hunger Games prequels (Sunrise on the Reaping and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) fit into the film chronology in a way that any viewer can start with any film and move forward or backward along the timeline. So continuity in performance will matter a great deal, when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th.