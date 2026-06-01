Iconic 1990s Video Game Is Finally Getting a Movie, 10 Years After It Was First Announced

There is no denying the popularity of movies based on video games. 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year when it was released and while not every adaptation will achieve that level of box office success, films that bring some of the most iconic and beloved video games to life still have their audience and are thriving—there are at least five hitting the big screen this year, including the eagerly-anticipated Street Fighter in October. Now, one iconic video game from the 1990s is finally getting a chance to take on theaters—10 years after the movie was first announced.

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According to Variety, Sega’s Streets of Rage movie is once again moving forward with a major update. The film has set new writers for the project with Sonic the Hedgehog’s Pat Casey and Josh Miller boarding the project while The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel is now set to direct. These updates come after Derek Kolstad, who had written a previous version of the screenplay, exited the film.

“We and our partners at Sega knew that Streets of Rage demanded a bold filmmaker,” Lionsgate executive Erin Westerman said. “Jaymes Samuel’s visceral and explosive style—not to mention his signature use of unforgettable music—is perfect for audiences both familiar with and new to the series. We are so excited for how he will bring his own memorable take to this beloved video game IP. “

What Has Taken So Long For the Streets of Rage Movie?

When it comes to the Streets of Rage movie, while we don’t have a lot of details just yet about exactly what to expect for the film or even a timeline on when it might hit theaters, fans of the iconic video game aren’t entirely unaccustomed to waiting. A film adaptation was first announced back in 2016. At that time, on the heels of the announcement of a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, an adaptation of Streets of Rage was also announced with Sega teaming up with the producer for Fear the Walking Dead. However, the film didn’t materialize and ended up with the rights reverting back to Sega. Then, in 2022, it was announced that Lionsgate had picked up the rights (interestingly after Paramount Pictures found success developing two movies for another Sega property: Sonic the Hedgehog.

Kolstad wrote a draft of the Streets of Rage project, however back in March of this year, Kolstad gave a disappointing update on the project to Screen Rant, explaining that the film was “actively inactive” though at the time he expressed his vision for the film, describing it as “16 Blocks by way of The Raid.” As for what the film will look like going forward, it’s simply being described as leaning “heavily into the cult classic game known for its iconic characters, acclaimed electronic soundtracks and beat ‘em up action.”

Streets of Rage was a hugely popular game for Sega in the 1990s. First released in 1991, the game generally follows a group of ex-police officers (Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, and Adam Hunter) trying to rid Wood Oak City of crime lord Mr. X whose organization has infiltrated just about everything, including local government. The game went on to spawn three sequels: Streets of Rage 2, Streets of Rage 3, and Streets of Rage 4, the latter of which was released in 2020. Another Streets of Rage game was announced in 2023.

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