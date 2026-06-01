5 Iconic ’80s Franchises That Need a Blockbuster Reboot After Masters of the Universe

MGM Studios’ highly anticipated Masters of the Universe releases this week on June 5th, and the long-awaited theatrical reboot is finally giving Eternia the big-budget live-action treatment it deserves. Directed by Travis Knight and starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man alongside Jared Leto as the villainous Skeletor, Masters of the Universe counts on a reported budget of $170 million, which the production team is using to faithfully translate everything that made the original toy line and animated series a monument of the 1980s. The movie is even willing to bring obscure characters to live-action, in addition to honoring classic scenes such as He-Man’s iconic transformation through the Sword of Power.

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The arrival of this new He-Man epic in theaters underlined the cultural footprint left by the great toy boom of the 1980s. Fueled by the deregulation of children’s television programming, toy companies designed sprawling mythologies to sell action figures, ultimately creating massive multi-media franchises across movies, comics, and weekday afternoon TV. While some of these properties, like Transformers and G.I. Joe, have already made the jump to the silver screen, there is a treasure trove of other brilliant 1880s lines that have either been relegated to development hell or entirely forgotten.

5) Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light

Image courtesy of Hasbro

Set on the planet Prysmos, where technology has failed, and society has reverted to an age of magic, Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light was a 1987 Hasbro property featuring knights whose animal totems could magically spring to life. In 2015, Paramount and Hasbro convened a massive writers’ room to build a shared cinematic universe, and Visionaries was heavily tied to these ambitious plans, with creatives initially hired to develop storylines alongside other toy properties. However, while the franchise saw a brief resurgence in IDW comic books — even crossing over with the Transformers — the planned big-screen adaptation evaporated alongside the rest of Paramount’s shared universe plans. Yet, Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light‘s mix of medieval fantasy and sci-fi could give birth to a great blockbuster movie, with the proper budget.

4) Dino-Riders

Image courtesy of Tyco Toys

Tyco’s Dino-Riders arguably had the greatest pitch for a toy line in human history, as two warring futuristic alien factions, the heroic Valorians and the evil Rulons, crash-land on prehistoric Earth and immediately start mounting laser cannons and missile launchers onto live dinosaurs. The Dino-Riders cartoon only lasted 14 episodes, but the premise is practically begging to be a modern visual effects spectacle that mashes up Jurassic World with Star Wars. Unfortunately, its cinematic journey stalled before it ever really began. In 2015, Solipsist Film and Mattel reportedly teamed up to develop a family-friendly action-adventure movie adaptation, but no writer or director was ever locked in to advance the concept. Since then, the property has sat dormant, untouched by Hollywood despite the obvious blockbuster potential of a laser-blasting T-Rex.

3) MASK (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand)

Image courtesy of Kenner Products

Blending the vehicular transformation Transformers with the specialist military squad of G.I. Joe, Kenner’s MASK followed Matt Trakker’s heroic team fighting the villainous VENOM (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem) using ordinary-looking cars and trucks that converted into heavily armed combat machines. Despite its brilliant premise and iconic helmets, which granted characters special powers, MASK suffered the same fate as Visionaries. MASK was a major pillar of Paramount and Hasbro’s ill-fated 2015 writers’ room, which intended to connect it to G.I. Joe, Micronauts, and ROM. In 2018, director F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) was even tapped to helm a MASK movie, and Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner replaced him in 2020. Ultimately, the cinematic universe project collapsed, leaving Trakker and his flying Thunderhawk grounded indefinitely.

2) Robotech

Image courtesy of Harmony Gold USA

A brilliant amalgamation of three distinct Japanese anime series rewritten for western syndication in 1985, Robotech became a massive sci-fi phenomenon accompanied by an equally popular line of transforming toys. The sprawling epic follows humanity’s desperate defense against giant alien invaders named Zentraedi using fighter jets that seamlessly transform into towering humanoid mechs, and which were built from reverse-engineered crashed alien technology. A live-action blockbuster of Robotech has been notoriously trapped in development hell at Sony Pictures for over a decade, after spending many years being developed at Warner Bros. High-profile directors like James Wan, Andy Muschietti, and, most recently, Rhys Thomas have all been attached to helm the project at various points over the years. Despite the cinematic potential of transforming jets dogfighting in space, the project remains without a production start in sight.

1) ThunderCats

Image courtesy of Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment

ThunderCats is arguably the most famous ’80s animated action property, telling the sci-fi and fantasy tale of cat-like humanoid aliens fleeing their dying home of Thundera for Third Earth, only to battle the demonic Mumm-Ra. Over the years, the franchise has seen two TV reboots—a beloved but short-lived anime-style 2011 series and the polarizing comedy ThunderCats Roar in 2020—but Hollywood has continuously struggled to bring Lion-O to the cinema. A CGI feature was pitched in the late 2000s before fizzling out, and in 2021, Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard was attached to a high-profile live-action and CGI hybrid movie. Despite Wingard reassuring fans as recently as 2024 that a script draft with writer Simon Barrett was still a “top priority” in active development, the project remains frustratingly stuck in limbo without a greenlight or release date, leaving the Thunderians without their big-screen moment.

Which 1980s franchise would you like to get a blockbuster movie for? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!