E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial IMAX Tickets Released





E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is coming to IMAX on August 12th and you can purchase tickets now. Starting on September 2nd, you can check out the classic movie in RealD and 3D. But, seeing it on the massive IMAX screen is going to be a treat for movie fans who might not have been around to see it during the original theatrical run. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working together with IMAX to bring some Steven Spielberg movies to new audiences. Alongside the 1982 classic will be 1975's Jaws. This marks the first time that the shark movie will screen in the IMAX format. (Jaws doesn't hit the water until September 2nd though.) This is far from the first time that Speilberg's work has been re-released into theaters. But, some film fans are going to feel the urgency to see these projects in a format that they only could have dreamed of years ago. Check out the IMAX trailer for yourself.

"Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993," Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures said. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

"IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time," added Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.

"Jaws redefined what it means to be a summer-event blockbuster and now for the first time ever audiences can experience Steven Spielberg's motion picture classic in 3D," Travis Reid, CEO & President, Cinema, RealD continued. "Everything that made Jaws a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time."

