Incredible Hulk Director Reveals One MCU Star Screamed at Him On Set

The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier says that one MCU star screamed at him during the film. The filmmaker joined the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Watchalong show to discuss the time that William Hurt raised his voice on-set. Back in those days, Hurt was Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in The Incredible Hulk. But, according to Leterrier, he was also down for a little verbal sparring too. At one point, the star shouted that the Incredible Hulk director "didn't know anything about actors." So, it was an interesting work environment between those moments and Edward Norton's whole deal. The Incredible Hulk's box office wasn't exactly what Marvel was looking for in the early days. But, some elements from those days have endured over time.

"William Hurt didn't want the mustache to act him out. The size of the mustache was a discussion. But sometimes he and I clashed," Leterrier admitted. "You have two types of actors. You got your partners, your best friends that you have to cajole all day, and then the people who like to have these arguments. They feed off that. That's how he worked."

"One day he was screaming at me, 'You don't know anything about actors!'" the director would add. "Too bad for him he was in the giant helicopter at the end and I was at the control. He was like, 'You have to find the button to the nuclear plant…' I took the joystick and shook him and he fell and looked at me and was like, 'I like you!' That was it. He just wanted to have a little bit of a fight."

Louis Leterrier's Big Plans For Hulk

Earlier this year, the director spoke to ComicBook.com about the plans they had for a sequel that never came to fruition. On the red carpet for Fast X, he laid it all out there. Elements that Hulk fans have been clamoring for like Grey Hulk and Red Hulk could have been on the table there. But, the performance of the first movie led Marvel Studios into a different direction. Here's what he had to say: "Yeah there was like a whole sequel," Leterrier told us. "There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning."

"But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun. And that's what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there's so many characters they want it all fast," he laughed. "I like She-Hulk, but then you know, yoga between Hulk and... I was like 'Okay! yeah, we're very far from my Hulk.'"

You Might See The Hulk Sooner Than You Expect

For months now, rumors have swirled that Captain America: Brave New World will feature Thaddeus Ross's seemingly inevitable transformation into the Red Hulk. In the new movie, the President of the United States will be played by Harrison Ford after William Hurt's passing. All the details around this movie have been pretty closely guarded. However, Marvel can't help teasing a fan-favorite villain when the opportunity arises. Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters, ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with producer Nate Moore to ask about Red Hulk being in Captain America 4.

"I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see," Moore said during our interview. "You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic."

Do you miss this older version of Hulk? Let us know down in the comments!