Loki Season 2 Writer on Kang Plans for MCU

Kang is the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least, that was the plan last time Kevin Feige rolled out a complete slate for the ever-expanding film and TV franchise. There are a lot of questions surrounding the future of Jonathan Majors in the franchise, but all signs continue to point to the character of Kang anchoring the MCU heading into the next two Avengers movies in a few years. There are big plans in place for the villain moving forward, especially when it comes to Avengers: Kang Dynasty. But the team behind Marvel's Loki series didn't focus a lot of attention on what Kang might do down the road in the MCU.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki head writer Eric Martin was asked about Kang's role in the MCU as we continue on in Phase Five. The writer admitted that the Loki team didn't dive into Kang's future, focusing instead on how his variant, Victor Timely, could impact the franchise.

"Well I'm not sure plans going forward, that's a greater Marvel decision for me," Martin said. "it was like, 'Okay, let's see a different version of this. What is the surprising thing with Victor Timely?' And I think you go there expecting this powerful villainous person, and instead you find somebody that's a bit of a huckster, but you know what? He knows what he's doing. He's just born in the wrong time. And I think there's just a lot of interesting character stuff in there. So it felt like rich and meaty territory. So it's like, let's run in that direction. And it just all felt good."

Not only did the Loki team keep the focus away from the future of the "real" Kang, but they also refrained from dropping too many hints or Easter eggs about the Fantastic Four.

"We did think about weaving in some stuff from the comic version, but ultimately it was just like, 'No, let's just kind of do our own version of him,'" the writer explained. "And we have the Wisconsin stuff, which is part of it. But that's I think one of the only things."

The Loki Season 2 finale will debut on Disney+ this Thursday.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.