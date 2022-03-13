Hollywood Mourns Acting Legend William Hurt After Death

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, known not only as a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but for his roles in a number of beloved films during career died on Sunday at the age of 71, just one week before his 72nd birthday. Hurt’s passing was confirmed by his son, Will, who shared the sad news and now, Hollywood is mourning the loss of the acting legend. Soon after news broke of Hurt’s passing, numerous actors and other celebrities took to social media to remember Hurt for his many notable acting roles and his personal impact on their lives.

A Juilliard graduate, Hurt made his acting debut in 1980 and, just five years later, won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Luis Alberto Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman. He would go on to be nominated for Best Actor Oscars twice more, once for Children of a Lesser God in 1986 and for Broadcast News in 1987 and was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2005’s A History of Violence. In 2008, Hurt joined the MCU as Thaddeus Ross in The Incredible Hulk, reprising the role in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. His final film role in Sean McNamara’s The King’s Daughter was released earlier this year.

Read on for just a few of Hollywood’s tributes to Hurt.

Marvel Studios

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1503156359356772356?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Topher Grace

https://twitter.com/TopherGrace/status/1503113967769587714?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mark Ruffalo

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/1503124813392617478?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Patton Oswalt

https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/1503129113971806215?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Russell Crowe

https://twitter.com/russellcrowe/status/1503134489232351233?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Robert Patrick

https://twitter.com/robertpatrickT2/status/1503128572004818946?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Brent Spiner

https://twitter.com/BrentSpiner/status/1503124321698398213?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

John Fugelsang