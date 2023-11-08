Marvel Fans Are Reacting to Thor: The Dark World's 10th Anniversary
Thor: The Dark World was released November 8, 2013.
It's a big week for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with the finale of Loki's second season dropping on Disney+ tomorrow in addition to the release of The Marvels in theaters. While most fans are gearing up for the new projects, others are reflecting on the franchise's past. Today, November 8th, marks ten years since one of the most divisive films of the franchise was released. Thor: The Dark World saw the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular hero in addition to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Rene Russo as Frigga, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Stellan Skarsgård as Erik Selvig, and more. The film is the only movie in the franchise that was helmed by Alan Taylor, and it was written by Christopher Yost, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Of course, Markus and McFeely are best known for writing Avengers: Endgame.
Thor: The Dark World followed the events of The Avengers. The movie received mixed reactions from critics at the time of its release, earning a 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also has a 75% audience score. In honor of the sequel's tenth anniversary, many Marvel fans have taken to social media to honor the film. You can check out some of the posts below...
Marvel India Shoutout
10 years since the most epic surrender ⚡
Watch Thor: The Dark World streaming on @DisneyPlusHS in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!#10YearsOfThorTheDarkWorld pic.twitter.com/UuaV1lV8aO— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 8, 2023
We Love Positivity
I have its poster on my wall for a reason.
Always loved it, always will. Pure Thor, pure MCU: spectacular entertainment, action and charismatic characters with chemistry. A top tier superhero film. An all time fav.
Happy 10 years anniversary, Thor: The Dark World ❤️😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/e7QHk5Cged— Slyth 🎬 (@slythwalker_28) November 8, 2023
Box Office Throwback
THOR THE DARK WORLD opened 10 years ago this week. The 8th film of the MCU cost $170 million and grossed $645 million. Deadline estimated studio net profit of $139.4 million. pic.twitter.com/DQrTxvsuU8— G_ (@_G_the_first) November 7, 2023
Those Costumes, Though
10 years ago today in 2013, 'Thor: The Dark World' premiered in movie theaters in the US ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JBNuzMDCpz— What Happened Today? (@What_HappenedT) November 8, 2023
Never Forget
After millennia in suspended animation, Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), king of the Dark Elves, awakens and picks up right where he left off with his plans for universal conquest in 'Thor: The Dark World,' which was released 10 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/LVpHOw4hcN— Comic Book Cinephile (@ComicCinema) November 8, 2023
Trailer Throwback
🔙 Ten years ago today, 'Thor: The Dark World' released in theaters.
📲 https://t.co/kGrJ1WT6yA pic.twitter.com/9dfsQu4SJS— MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) November 8, 2023
Good Poster
10 Years Of Thor The Dark World 🌑 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ewP515dLbR— Shonyi Imoter Desmond (@desmond13128) November 8, 2023
We Miss You, Jane
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Thor The Dark World 10 Years pic.twitter.com/jk9x7nPKq5— Dr.Jane Foster (@sahyadubowik) November 8, 2023
Where's The Lie?
the prettiest thor will always be the dark world thor like he was sooo … SOOOO … yeah .— laurel (@Iesbianthe) November 8, 2023
Dark World Hive Rise
What's an MCU movie you LOVE that most don't?
Thor: The Dark World https://t.co/qDhaQ0gYmG pic.twitter.com/JGUNEdp8fs— RETURN OF THE MAC (@kolbytoldme) November 7, 2023
Good Company
Celebrating the film birthdays of November 8 🥂
12 Years a Slave (2013)— 🎬 Ciné Oncle (@Thugut71) November 8, 2023
The Book Thief (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Doctor Sleep (2019) pic.twitter.com/bENjpr5zN1
In Conclusion: Him
- thor: the dark world (2013) pic.twitter.com/wd8tzkIQrV— daily thor⚡️ (@thorverily) November 4, 2023
How do you feel about Thor: The Dark World ten years later? Tell us in the comments!