Marvel Fans Are Reacting to Thor: The Dark World's 10th Anniversary

Thor: The Dark World was released November 8, 2013.

By Jamie Jirak

It's a big week for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with the finale of Loki's second season dropping on Disney+ tomorrow in addition to the release of The Marvels in theaters. While most fans are gearing up for the new projects, others are reflecting on the franchise's past. Today, November 8th, marks ten years since one of the most divisive films of the franchise was released. Thor: The Dark World saw the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular hero in addition to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Rene Russo as Frigga, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Stellan Skarsgård as Erik Selvig, and more. The film is the only movie in the franchise that was helmed by Alan Taylor, and it was written by Christopher Yost, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Of course, Markus and McFeely are best known for writing Avengers: Endgame

Thor: The Dark World followed the events of The Avengers. The movie received mixed reactions from critics at the time of its release, earning a 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also has a 75% audience score. In honor of the sequel's tenth anniversary, many Marvel fans have taken to social media to honor the film. You can check out some of the posts below... 

How do you feel about Thor: The Dark World ten years later? Tell us in the comments!

