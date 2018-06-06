Movies

‘Incredibles 2’ First Reactions Arrive Online

After 14 years of anticipation, Disney and Pixar finally held the premiere of Brad Bird‘s Incredibles 2 in Los Angeles last night, and those in attendance have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions.

Spoiler alert: Everyone who saw Incredibles 2 absolutely loved it. The internet is buzzing with nothing but love for this long-awaited Pixar sequel.

One of the reactions appearing most frequently comes from critics who already loved the first film. Many of them rave that, despite their undying adoration for The Incredibles, it’s sequel absolutely holds up.

Some even go as far as to say Incredibles 2 might be the better of the two movies.

Even those who didn’t want to see a sequel to The Incredibles are now glad that Bird returned for a second installment.

Pixar has a long and storied history of churning out timeless hits, as well as producing solid sequels to their beloved classics. With that in mind, seeing someone tweet that Inredibles 2 is the best Pixar sequel since 2010’s Toy Story 3 is extremely high praise.

Many of the trailers for Incredibles 2 featured Jack-Jack’s new powers, and it looks as though the movie highlights what he brings to the table. There are a ton of critics blowing up about how great the Parr baby is in the movie, saying that he absolutely steals the show.

No matter how you slice it, it sounds like Incredibles 2 is going to be another homerun for Pixar. Are you excited to see the movie? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section!

Incredibles 2, written and directed by Brad Bird, is set to hit theaters on June 15.

