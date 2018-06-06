‘Incredibles 2’ First Reactions Arrive Online

After 14 years of anticipation, Disney and Pixar finally held the premiere of Brad Bird‘s Incredibles 2 in Los Angeles last night, and those in attendance have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions.

Spoiler alert: Everyone who saw Incredibles 2 absolutely loved it. The internet is buzzing with nothing but love for this long-awaited Pixar sequel.

One of the reactions appearing most frequently comes from critics who already loved the first film. Many of them rave that, despite their undying adoration for The Incredibles, it’s sequel absolutely holds up.

Some even go as far as to say Incredibles 2 might be the better of the two movies.

Man #Incredibles2 was fantastic! It was fast paced, full of laughs, action, emotion and a kick ass story. I really liked the first one, I LOVED this one. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 was fantastic. I liked it more than the first one. Jack-Jack is the real MVP!! It is the perfect superhero movie! pic.twitter.com/qrJNMEDrwC — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 6, 2018

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to ‘The Incredibles’. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it’s super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

Even those who didn’t want to see a sequel to The Incredibles are now glad that Bird returned for a second installment.

I spent 14 years arguing that the world didn’t need an #Incredibles2 . After tonight, I would welcome an INCREDIBLES 3 with open arms. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 6, 2018

Pixar has a long and storied history of churning out timeless hits, as well as producing solid sequels to their beloved classics. With that in mind, seeing someone tweet that Inredibles 2 is the best Pixar sequel since 2010’s Toy Story 3 is extremely high praise.

INCREDIBLES 2 is easily Pixar’s best sequel since TOY STORY 3. Pixar did a fantastic job taking the qualities of the Parr family from the first film and building upon that in this film. Heads up, Jack Jack steals this whole movie. #Incredibles2 — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) June 6, 2018

Many of the trailers for Incredibles 2 featured Jack-Jack’s new powers, and it looks as though the movie highlights what he brings to the table. There are a ton of critics blowing up about how great the Parr baby is in the movie, saying that he absolutely steals the show.

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

Got out of #Incredibles2 OMG! Somehow better than the original. Jack Jack is unreal funny!! Great to see the whole family & Frozone together again! When I talk to the director and cast tomorrow I’m going to ask them when Incredibles 3 is coming out!!!! Y’all are gonna ❤️ this! pic.twitter.com/9FJKfEcj23 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) June 6, 2018

No matter how you slice it, it sounds like Incredibles 2 is going to be another homerun for Pixar. Are you excited to see the movie? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section!

Incredibles 2, written and directed by Brad Bird, is set to hit theaters on June 15.