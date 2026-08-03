8 Great Mortal Kombat Movie Fights That Watch on Repeat, & They’re Not All Live-Action

Mortal Kombat II is one of the most fun movies of 2026 and it recently arrived on HBO Max, meaning more eyes than ever can check it out. When anyone checks out a Mortal Kombat film, the thing they come to see is the fights. Based on a fighting video game, the movie adaptations need to get those battles right for it to work.

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Over the years, there have been four live-action Mortal Kombat films and a handful of animated releases. They all have some memorable fights in them, yet a few stand out above the rest. They pay homage to the games, feature stellar action, and can have character moments that add to the emotional weight of all.

8. Cole Young vs. Shao Khan (Mortal Kombat II)

2021’s Mortal Kombat made the odd decision to introduce an original character as something of a protagonist. That character is Cole Young and the reception for him wasn’t all that great. When he returned for Mortal Kombat II, his role was significantly reduced, though he did get one great fight.

Cole is selected to go one-on-one with Shao Kahn. The fight starts in a way that longtime fans will love, as they stand across from each other as they do in the games – and on the infamous Dead Pool bridge stage. The kicks and strikes they exchange are well done, and the finish is perfect, Cole defeats Shao Kahn. That is, until Cole realizes that Shao Kahn is cheating and can heal before the villain dispatches the rebooted series’ main protagonist – crushing his skull with Kahn’s hammer before dropping Cole’s mangled body into the Dead Pool acid. While other “deceased” Mortal Kombat movie characters may still return in MK3, Cole is dead for good.

7. Johnny Cage vs. Scorpion (Mortal Kombat 1995)

Plenty of aspects of the 1995 Mortal Kombat don’t hold up too well, especially from a visual standpoint. That’s the case with the Johnny Cage vs. Scorpion battle, as it takes place in some wacky environments. Back in 1995, it seemed like the coolest thing in the world.

While the visual style isn’t great by today’s standards, the fighting holds up. The chase through the woods is intense and when Scorpion transports them to the Netherrealm, it goes to the next level. They both use acrobatics and the scaffolding to their advantage and we get to see the movie’s take on Scorpion’s signature chain spear – which, in this case, was a sentient snake-like creature complete with a hissing mouth. While the fight itself is cool, the scene ends in a particularly weird way – one that hasn’t site well with longtime fans. At the end of the fight, Scorpion removes his mask to perform his iconic “Toasty” fatality, only for Cage to slice the Shirai Ryu open with a discarded shield. Fiery magma pours out of Scorpion until he simply explodes.

6. Liu Kang vs. Reptile (Mortal Kombat 1995)

It seems like more people remember Scorpion vs. Johnny Cage than Liu Kang vs. Reptile from the 1995 film; though, the latter is actually a bit stronger. Reptile’s introduction in general is cool, as he uses camouflage to stalk the earthrealm heroes. Liu realizes the team his being watched, snatching Reptile (in his lizard-like form) from a hiding spot. In another strange choice for the film, Liu throws Reptile into what appears to be a harmless statue, only for the statue to trap reptile inside and the two merge to become the humanoid Reptile fans know as the game series’ first “secret” character.

The techno music kicks in as the two do battle in an abandoned temple setting. The setting feels very in line with the kind of place you’d fight at in the video games. It’s interesting that many of the game elements, like fireballs and acid spit, were missing from the action here. However, the hand-to-hand action is top-notch and Liu Kang does bust out his classic bicycle kick move.

5. Goro vs. Liu Kang & Scorpion (Battle Of The Realms)

People don’t talk about them enough but the animated Mortal Kombat movies are, for many, where the franchise is at its best. They don’t have to worry about CGI for special effects, meaning filmmakers have the freedom to animate anything their imagination can think up – which is perfect for the violent nature of this series.

Battle of the Realms features plenty of good fights, with the best pitting Goro against Liu Kang and Scorpion. Typically, the hero Liu Kang overcomes the villain, Goro – and he does put up a significant fight in the animated film. However, the Battle for the Realms put a twist on that – as Goro ultimately wins out by destroying Liu’s limbs. Longtime players will note the film cuts to an X-ray-like perspective (similar to recent games) as Goro tortures Liu, ripping his muscles and snapping bones. Liu is spared as Scorpion to delivers a killing blow on Goro – sending his spear through the four-armed fighter’s head, ripping out his skull and spine.

4. Kitana vs. Shao Khan (Mortal Kombat II)

It seemed like most of Mortal Kombat II was setting up Shao Kahn to ultimately be defeated by Liu Kang. They even go as far as flat-out saying that Liu Kang is Earthrealm’s greatest fighter. However, when he faces Shao Kahn, he loses and before dying, comes to understand that beating Shao Kahn isn’t his destiny and that he has a different part to play (likely in Mortal Kombat 3)

Instead, defeating Shao Kahn falls to Kitana, who emerges as the film’s primary protagonist (a twist fans should have seen coming, given the film starts with Kahn invading her world and killing her father). Following her father’s death, Kitana was raised as a daughter to Shao Kahn – while her mother became Kahn’s bride. All that history and complex relationships make the final fight work, establishing meaningful emotional stakes. The fight showcases how imposing Shao Kahn is, but once the amulet gets destroyed (by Johnny Cage, Kano, and Scorpion in Netherrealm), Kitana is able to defeat her adopted father. The way that she slices through his head is a perfect fatality.

3. Scorpion vs. Sub-Zero (Mortal Kombat 2021)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

It’s difficult to think of a rivalry more iconic in Mortal Kombat lore than Sub-Zero vs. Scorpion. Getting to see them face off in the 2021 film was long-awaited, especially after Sub-Zero was shown murdering his family in the opening scene. Their battle came as Scorpion returned to help his descendant, Cole Young rescue his family.

This fight gives you everything a Mortal Kombat fan could want – especially with both fighters decked out in their yellow and blue outfits (which feature the more modern costume design of recent games). Scorpion uses his spear to throw Sub-Zero around, and shouts his iconic “Get Over Here” catchphrase while Sub-Zero uses his freezing abilities to turn blood into a knife and create a wall of ice that he checks Scorpion through. It’s quintessential Mortal Kombat action. And unlike the original Mortal Kombat film, when Scorpion takes his mask off to perform his “Toasty” fatality, this time he doesn’t get killed or explode.

2. Lin Kuei Clan vs. Scorpion (Scorpion’s Revenge)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge has a strong case for being the best film in the franchise. It provides violence that feels right in line with the games and has a strong story centering around Scorpion – a character that, in recent years, has emerged as not just the face of the franchise but also one of its most complex characters. The film opens with an incredible sequence that remains one of the coolest (not to mention most violent) scenes in any Mortal Kombat movie.

The Lin Kuei foot soldiers show up to kill Scorpion, who proceeds to rip through them. He crushes skulls, carves them up, and it’s a bloody affair. It’s a remarkable use of the movie’s animation style and features the kind of action that makes Scorpion such a popular character – as the fan-favorite antihero literally slices through enemies delivering one blood-soaked fatality after another.

1. Kung Lao vs. Liu Kang (Mortal Kombat II)

One of the biggest surprises in Mortal Kombat II was the resurrection of Kung Lao as a revenant, who was unceremoniously killed in the first film. This time, he’s competing against Earthrealm, which leads to him matching up against his close friend, Liu Kang. The visuals are cool – thanks to a lovingly-recreated stage straight out of Mortal Kombat II (the game). In the game, the “blue” portal is a secret stage where players fight Jade on a color swap of the standard “red” portal.

Like the Cole Young vs. Shao Kahn fight, this scene features the fighters step into frame from left and right and begin a fierce special move-packed battle. The martial arts skills of the two involved is great, thanks to practical choreography from actors Ludi Lin and Max Huang, while Kung Lao’s hat is flying all over the place, adding to the tension. There’s also the added emotional weight of the bond these two had as best friends prior to the events of Mortal Kombat. The ending is great, with Kung Lao getting killed by his own hat as Liu Kang holds his hands and feels the weight of his friend’s death.