Indiana Jones 5 Actor Injured During Chase Scene in Glasgow

Just last month, reports emerged that Harrison Ford was injured during the production of Indiana Jones 5, resulting in the shoot undergoing some modifications to compensate for the issue, with The Star now reporting that an unknown performer has also scored an injury on set. This injury, however, appears to have only been a minor setback, as opposed to an encounter that required any updates to the production schedule. The outlet also reported that the injury occurred while filming a scene that appeared to be a parade taking place in Manhattan in the late '60s, which even featured a banner using the phrase "a giant leap for mankind," as made famous by Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Moon landing.

The Sun reported, "The performer, whose name is not known, appears to be involved in a chase involving Harrison Ford's character through the parade, when he barges through a brass band of sailors. But the fall, which prompted the attention of the medical team, most likely was not in the script. Luckily, the stricken actor is back on his feet before too long and gave the crowd a wave to signal he is not seriously hurt."

Ever since Lucasfilm confirmed that a new Indiana Jones film was on the way, audiences have speculated about what the plot of the adventure could be, with reports of a late '60s setting confirming rumors that the space race would be a major theme of the outing. Joining Ford in the film are stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. Antonio Banderas was recently announced to be starring in the project, which is directed by Logan filmmaker James Mangold.

"I don’t really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained to Hey U Guys last year about what to expect in the sequel. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is currently expected to land in theaters on July 29, 2022.

