Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return

Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.

In the first few seconds of the trailer we see fan-favorite character Sallah (Rhys Davies) and he's having a serious interaction with Dr. Jones. The actor looks pretty good after all these years and his appearance should hint a a return to for for the franchise. You can check out his appearance in the trailer above!

"I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast," director James Mangold told Empire.

It's in that spirit that the movie opens in 1944, and sees Indy squaring off with Nazis during World War II. Then you smash forward to 25 years later, and a more contemporary look for Indy.

"We fall out, and you find yourself in 1969," Mangold explained. "So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days…and then the beginning of now."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago'," added Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

The film is being helmed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!