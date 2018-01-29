‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Begin Filming Next Year

Things are finally moving forward with the highly-anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Earlier this month, sources close to Steven Spielberg revealed that the director was trying to decide what his next movie would be. With The Post in theaters, and Ready Player One not far behind it, the iconic filmmaker was looking to the future. His options were narrowed down to two: West Side Story and Indiana Jones 5.

It looks as though the director has now made up his mind. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg has lined up the Indiana Jones sequel as his next feature film, with West Side Story immediately following.

The 71-year-old filmmaker is currently planning on shooting Indiana Jones 5 at some point in 2019, with the goal of releasing the film in 2020.

Details on the project have been scarce to this point. As of now, all we know is that Spielberg is directing, David Koepp wrote the script, and that Disney is planning to release the film in 2020. Outside of those three facts, everything else is in the dark.

It’s still unclear as to who will star in the film for Spielberg. Back in 2015, it was reported that the director had his eye on Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for the lead role, where he would star opposite an aging Harrison Ford. There has been no indication as to whether or not Pratt could still make it work in 2019, seeing as how his schedule has continued to increase. With Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 rumored for a 2020 release, he could already have a full schedule in 2019.

THR’s report later indicates that, while Spielberg has set Indiana Jones as his next film, industry insiders believe that he could potentially move forward with a smaller project first, if the right opportunity comes along.

Spielberg has directed all four Indiana Jones films to date.