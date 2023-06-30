Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Does Karen Allen Return as Marion Ravenwood?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released in theaters tonight and marks the fifth time Harrison Ford has played the titular hero. The movie also featured John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, the character he played in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Many have wondered if the film would also feature Karen Allen as Marion Ravenswood, a role she played in Raiders of the Lost Ark in addition to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There have been rumors that she would be making an appearance in the new film, but there was never an official announcement. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Now that the movie has had its preview night, we can confirm that Karen Allen is in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

At the beginning of the film, it's revealed that Marion has left Indy and filed for divorce. Later, it's revealed that their son Mutt, who was played by Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, died in the Vietnam War after enlisting. The pain of the loss caused the couple to grow apart. However, at the end of the film, Indy returns home after his latest adventure and wakes up to discover Marion has returned. The two have a heartwarming reunion reminiscent of a famous scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the film ends with them getting back together.

Will Harrison Ford Retire?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford's last time playing Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

It's no surprise to hear Ford doesn't plan on retiring considering he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.