Indiana Jones Star Reveals Character Had Bigger Role in Spielberg's Original Version

Lucasfilm has finally released their first film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it isn't a film set in a galaxy far, far away. In fact, it's actually the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has officially hit theaters, and it brings back Harrison Ford as the iconic archeologist as well as a few other familiar faces. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah, and Karen Allen returns as Marion Ravenwood, with the latter making a surprise appearance. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Allen reveals that she had a much bigger role in the Steven Spielberg version of the film before director James Mangold took over the reins.

"There was a period of time when Steven was going to direct the film. It was my understanding – although I never read any of those scripts – that it was being developed very much as a still-ongoing Marion-and-Indy story," Allen revealed. "When Steven decided to step down and James took over and brought in new writers, I knew it was going into a different direction. Having not even known what it was before, it was even more mysterious after they took it over. So I really didn't know anything for a long period of time until they had a script. And I have to confess, I was a bit disappointed that she wasn't more woven throughout the story and didn't have more of an ongoing trajectory. However, the way in which she does come back into the story was very satisfying. I just thought, "OK, I'm just going to embrace this." I certainly would have been wildly disappointed had Marion just sort of vanished into the ether."

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

