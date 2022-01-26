Hasbro and Lucasfilm Strike Deal To Make Indiana Jones Figures

Indiana Jones toys are on the way from Hasbro, the same company that has made Lucasfilm’s Star Wars toys for years. On Wednesday, Hasbro announced that it had extended its relationship with Lucasfilm, renewing its Star Wars licensing agreement. The two companies are expanding their working relationship, awarding Hasbro the rights to create products based on the Indiana Jones series. It’s an exciting development since the fifth Indiana Jones movie is heading to theaters soon. Hasbro now holds the master toy license for both Lucasfilm franchises. According to the press release, Hasbro plans to continue creating toys and games that appeal to fans across demographics. Hasbro’s Indiana Jones line will debut in the United States in 2023, alongside the next Indiana Jones movie’s theatrical debut.

The upcoming Indiana Jones product line is a return to the franchise for Hasbro. The company previously made Indiana Jones toys in 2008, coinciding with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘s release. The company Kenner, which Hasbro now owns, produced Indiana Jones toys for the adventurer’s first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, from 1982-1983.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re proud to deepen our close working relationship and collaborate with the Disney team to bring innovative and engaging play experiences to kids, fans, and families inspired by some of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro, in a press release. “In addition to a slate of new collectibles, figures, role play gear, and games for Star Wars and Marvel, it’s an honor to bring Indiana Jones back to Hasbro and help introduce the beloved franchise to a new generation of fans.”

“Disney has long valued its relationship with Hasbro in developing fresh, imaginative products and toys that delight our fans of all ages,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with this iconic company—one that will help lift our consumer experiences across the Marvel, Star Wars and now Indiana Jones franchises to new heights for years to come.”

Hasbro has long been a licensing partner with Lucasfilm’s parent corporation, Disney. In 2020, Hasbro announced a multi-year extension to its Marvel line, best known for the Marvel Legends series of action figures.

What do you think of Hasbro regaining the license to make Indiana Jones toys? Are you looking forward to more releases from their Star Wars license as well? Let us know in the comments. The still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie opens in theaters on June 30th.