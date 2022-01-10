Indiana Jones 5 Director Offers Update on How Much Filming Remains

The upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is a project that feels as though it has been in the work for ages, though director of the project James Mangold recently confirmed to a fan that only a few more weeks remain of principal photography, signaling that progress was really being made on the endeavor. Of course, the spectacular adventure will surely undergo an extended period of time developing its visual effects, in addition to it surely earning some reshoots. Late last year, the film had its release date delayed, with Indiana Jones 5 currently slated to be landing in theaters on June 30, 2023.

When a fan asked the director in early January how much time was left in the production, he confirmed, “About a month remaining.”

https://twitter.com/mang0ld/status/1477415868753612802

Steven Spielberg directed the original four films and had long been attached to helm this fifth entry, only to part ways from the project in 2020. When Mangold came on board, the sequel was largely reinvented to start somewhat fresh as opposed to the Logan director coming on board to continue Spielberg’s plans. The project did see progress following Mangold’s enlistment, though the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols caused complications with the project’s development, as it did with virtually all movie productions.

As far as what audiences can expect from the upcoming film, Mangold shared back in 2020 how he aimed to honor what came before him while also reimagining what audiences expect of the franchise.

“Like in all my work, I’m always trying to find an emotional center to operate from,” Mangold explained to ComicBook.com. “I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I’ve had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you’re dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise.”

Stay tuned for details on the status of Indiana Jones 5, which is currently slated to be landing in theaters on June 30, 2023.

