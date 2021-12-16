Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders Have Dropped

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t set to hit theaters until May 6th, 2022. In fact, reshoots for the film are still in process. However, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (premieres December 17th), Hasbro decided to deliver a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave based on Doctor Strange 2 and the comics.

There are 7 figures in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wave and, being a BAF collection, if you grab them all you can add an 8th figure to the lineup – Rintrah. The inclusion of Rintrah in this wave lends a bit of credibility to the rumor from earlier this year that the magical minotaur will appear in Doctor Strange 2. The full breakdown of Marvel Legends figures in this wave are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange is shaping up to be a pivotal movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame and the Loki Disney+ series helped to introduce the idea of the multiverse, and Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 will continue to build upon it. The movie will star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will join the cast as the future Young Avenger America Chavez.

“It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider of the Multiverse, a concept glimpsed in 2016’s Doctor Strange and Disney+ series Loki. “One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming. But one that now with, obviously the 60 to 80-year history of the comics, now we have a 20 plus history of the movies and there are enough characters that we can start playing with it that way. And we mentioned it, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the film right here.