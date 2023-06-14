Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Mads Mikkelsen Addresses Joining More Franchises (Exclusive)

When it comes to franchises, Mads Mikkelsen is unmatched. The actor has had roles in Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and soon he will be seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Mikkelsen, and we asked if there were any other franchises he's eager to join. The actor also talked about getting the chance to play one of the most notorious types of villains: a nazi in an Indy film.

"No, not really," Mikkelsen said when asked if he wants to join any other franchise. "We talked about it. I mean, there are genres I haven't touched upon and I do love zombie films. I would love to be in a zombie film." He added, "But not the ones where they're really fast. They've got to be slow ... You have to be able to outrun them. I don't like the other ones."

"My first Nazi," Mikkelsen joked when asked about playing the villain in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. "It was due. No, I mean, it's wrapping up this franchise, it's wrapping up the beautiful journey of Harrison and Indiana Jones, and the script was just so beautiful and so touching, so that helped a lot. But he could have said, 'Indiana Jones, Nazi,' and I would've said, 'Yes.'"

Mads Mikkelsen On Working With Harrison Ford:

Last year, Mikkelsen spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased that the new Indy movie has an "original feel." During the interview, Mikkelsen also talked about working with Ford.

"It was the first time I met him, and he's an insanely powerful person," Mikkelsen said when asked about Ford's reported shoulder injury. "Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 a.m. – and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster."

"[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that's in the fifth film as well," Mikkelsen recalled. "They're going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic… It felt like a Spielberg film, though it's obviously James making it with the same vision."

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th.