Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen Says Sequel Is “Getting That Original Feel”





Indiana Jones 5 star Mads Mikkelsen says that the upcoming film is getting back to that “original feel.” That idea should excite longtime fans who have grown a bit upset that the most recent installments didn’t have the same impact as Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark or Temple of Doom. That’s a high water mark to clear, but Mikkelsen told The Hollywood Reporter that they’re going for it. He affirmed his love for the first couple of movies and recognized that fans feel the same way. If the comments here are true, longtime viewers are going to be thrilled with what comes next. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has it’s defenders, but a lot of the core community didn’t like it as much upon release. Indiana Jones deciding to double down on the original formula with James Mangold behind the lens. Things could get really exciting next year. Read what Mikkelsen had to say down below.

“[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that’s in the fifth film as well,” he recalled. “They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic… It felt like a Spielberg film, though it’s obviously James making it with the same vision.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year, Mangold offered fans an update on how filming was going. “Although I’ve been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today!” Mangold tweeted. “To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!”

Back in 2020, the director spoke to Comicbook.com about how happy he was to be taking over such a venerated franchise.

“I can’t comment on anything like that,” the director began. “But like in all my work, I’m always trying to find an emotional center to operate from,” Mangold explained. “I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I’ve had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you’re dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise.”

Are you excited for Indiana Jones 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!