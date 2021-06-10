Infinite: Mark Wahlberg Learns About Reincarnation In an Exclusive Clip

✖

The new film Infinite from director Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg comes to Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10th and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip. Infinite follows a man named Evan McCauley, who learns that he's part of an ancient, little-known group called "Infinites," warriors who have been reincarnating for centuries. There's also a rival faction that wants McCauley for reasons he can't fathom. Paramount+ released the Infinite trailer earlier this month. ComicBook.com can reveal an exclusive clip in which the character Tammy, played by Sophie Cookson, tries to explain to Evan the truth about his peculiar state of mind.

Infinite is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by Eric Maikranz. Fuqua directs from a screenplay by Todd Stein. Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor lead the cast, including Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien. Here's the film's official synopsis:

"For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation."

Infinite began filming in September 2019. Production took place in Cardiff, London, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Nepal, New York City, Scotland, Thailand, and the Alps. The film had been scheduled to debut in theaters in August 2020 but, like many other films, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously set for May 28th, 2021, ViacomCBS shifted the film to a June 10th Paramount+ exclusive streaming debut.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson produced the film. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Infinite will debut on Paramount+ on June 10th.