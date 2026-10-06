MCU Actress Addresses Avengers: Doomsday Appearance, & Her Answer Has Fans Calling One Movie Ending “Useless”

Although Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed a massive number of stars (which makes sense, given that it’s an Avengers movie), there are no doubt going to be many surprise appearances in store. In fact, rumor has it that there were even reshoots for Doomsday specifically to add in other characters. While that remains to be seen, it does feel all but guaranteed that we are going to get some character surprises, and MCU fans certainly already have their strong opinions and high hopes. It should shock no one that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch ranks very highly on that list, as do characters like Peter Parker—with additions to Avengers: Endgame Encore making that feel more likely in light of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene.

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Yet, there are innumerable characters who could appear for myriad reasons, especially because the movie centers on the idea of universes colliding, meaning that really any character could appear from any project (including Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, which is yet another fan hope). There are certain unconfirmed characters that seem likely because of how their story appears to connect to what is transpiring in Doomsday, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau is definitely among them. After gaining superpowers in WandaVision, Monica returned in The Marvels and ended up in the X-Men universe. Parris hasn’t been announced for Doomsday, but considering the X-Men are involved, it felt like a no-brainer for her to appear. Unfortunately, that might not be the case.

Teyonah Parris’ Doomsday Response Has Fans Truly Confused

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Parris was asked about the possibility of fans seeing her in Doomsday, and, understandably, she kept her cards close to the vest and simply said she would love to be in the movie. However, when pressed, she said, “You can expect what you want. It’s ultimately not up to me where Monica shows up. I would love to continue to tell her story.” Notably, she said this while smiling, so it might not be as disappointing as it sounds, but this response nevertheless does make it seem like Monica won’t actually be in Doomsday. It’s possible that Parris is just putting her acting chops to work, of course, and is simply keeping her appearance very tightly under wraps, but it’s also possible that this response really does mean this character won’t be in the movie—and that just doesn’t make any sense based on The Marvels.

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Not only would Monica’s powers be very useful against Doom and this issue of multiversal collapse, but also, she was already shown to be in the X-Men universe. Both factors make it seem all but required for her to be in this story, and many fans are expressing that same sentiment. In response to one X post about this interview, one comment reads, “Well I’d hope she’s in it because if not then The Marvels end credits would be useless.” Another comment reads, “This is so sad,” and yet another says, “Obviously she is in it. How could you not?” Hopefully, the latter comment is correct. It just makes so much sense for Monica to be in this movie—and play a crucial role in the movie, even—especially after her story in The Marvels. Thankfully, there isn’t too much longer to wait.

Do you hope to see Monica in Avengers: Doomsday? Share your thoughts down below.