Inside Out 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Up a Lot of Changes for Riley

Pixar is booting up the emotion control center again. In a decade full of sequels to proven successful franchises like Toy Story and The Incredibles, 2015’s Inside Out was championed as one of Pixar’s best completely original stories in recent memory. The Pete Docter-directed flick told the tale of Riley, a young girl that is dealing with her emotions in the midst of a far move from Minnesota to California for her father’s work. Those emotions are characters in and of themselves: Joy, Anger, Fear, Sadness, and Disgust. Inside Out 2 is set to pick up in Riley’s teenage years, consequently bringing a new batch of emotions into the fold.

Inside Out 2 Teases Anxiety’s Role

Anxiety is in the house.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 features lead character Riley on the hockey rink with Joy (Amy Poehler) captaining the emotion control center in her mind. As the hockey game progresses, Anger (Lewis Black) pushes through while Riley is on a breakaway, Fear (Bill Hader) ensures Riley uses her mouthguard, Disgust (Mindy Kaling) reacts when Riley pops in the wrong mouthguard, and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) laments during Riley’s time in the penalty box.

https://twitter.com/Pixar/status/1755637615846432935

Things shift when Joy notices the emotion control center’s console has turned orange. When questioning who altered the color, Anxiety (Maya Hawke) introduces herself, leaving the five core emotions freaked out.

“Where can I put my stuff?” Anxiety asks, holding multiple suitcases.

“[Anxiety] might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” director Kelsey Mann teased the new emotion’s role in the sequel. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Mann took over directing duties from Pete Docter, the mastermind behind the original film in 2015. Mann is a Pixar veteran, having worked on eight films within the studio prior to this, primarily serving in the Pixar Senior Creative Team and as a story supervisor. Inside Out 2 represents Mann’s directorial debut for a full-length feature, as he previously had only helmed a short film (2013’s Party Central) prior to this. Expectations for the sequel are high, as the predecessor brought in $858 million dollars worldwide and took home the Best Animated Feature Award at that year’s Oscars.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14th.