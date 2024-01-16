June Squibb Cast in Pixar's Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 has added June Squibb to the cast of the Pixar sequel. Variety reports that the 94-year-old actress joined up with other familiar faces like Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith. As of now, Disney has not announced which prospective emotion or character she will be playing in Inside Out 2. Squibb has teamed with the house of mouse before as she played roles in Toy Story 4 and Soul. Interested fans might want to be aware that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling are not going to be back as Fear and Disgust in this follow-up. Tony Hale and Liza Lapira will be stepping in to take up the controls in their stead. Disney and Pixar are betting big on Inside Out 2 as the studio is coming off an up and down year. A big hit this summer could change the outlook on everything.

Pixar's CCO had some comments when the trailer for this one premiered. "We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for 'Inside Out 2,'" said Pete Docter after the clip set records. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film."

"We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

What Happens In Inside Out 2?

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024."

Disney Is Making More Sequels

Fans of this and other franchises should be advised, Disney is going back to the well on many beloved properties. In 2022, CEO Bob Iger told investors that there will be numerous sequels in development. If you like Frozen, Toy Story, or Zootopia, you're in luck. The current fervor over Inside Out 2 is an illustration of this point as well. The trailer has the highest numbers for a Disney animated film trailer in the history of the company's channel. That's nothing to sneeze at. Marvel is not too far behind with titles like Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 on the way.

Iger told the investors on a call, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

"And so, with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. We will aggressively curate our general entertainment content," he continued. "We will reassess all markets we have launched in and also determine the right balance between global and local content. We'll adjust our pricing strategy, including a full examination of our promotional strategies."

