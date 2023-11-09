Inside Out 2: Disney Reveals New Poster

Inside Out 2 has a brand-new poster and trailer this morning. The SAG-AFTRA strike is over and Disney decided to drop a bunch of announcements as soon as we all opened our eyes. Inside Out 2 brings in some brand new emotions for Riley and fans get a small glimpse at the fresh faces in this poster. Yes, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are still here for Inside Out 2. But, Maya Hawke is playing Anxiety along with a host of others. In this sequel, Riley will be entering her teenager years. And, that means a whole bunch of new emotions. Adolescence can be a time of adjustments. For the crew inside of her making sure that everything is running correctly, it means a bit of a shock as well. Check out the brand-new poster for yourself down below!

Directo Kelsey Mann is excited for fans to meet some of these new emotions and revisit a movie that's a Disney favorite for a lot of families. As for Anxiety, as performed by Maya Hawke, that new emotion is going to take some getting used to!

(Photo: Disney)

"Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," Mann said in a release. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

What Is Inside Out 2 About?

(Photo: Disney)

"Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, "Inside Out 2" releases only in theaters Summer 2024."

Inside Out Is Just One Of Many Sequels In Theaters Next Year

(Photo: Disney)

Last year, during a Disney Investor Call, CO Bob Iger announced his intentions to ramp-up the sequels at the company. Fan-favorite like Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are all getting another movie. Inside Out figures into this strategy as well. Even the operations over at Marvel are looking at a Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3. So, get ready for a lot of return trips to familiar locales over the next couple of years.

Iger said, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

"And so, with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. We will aggressively curate our general entertainment content," he argued. "We will reassess all markets we have launched in and also determine the right balance between global and local content. We'll adjust our pricing strategy, including a full examination of our promotional strategies."

