Inside Out 2 Is Disney's Biggest Animated Trailer Launch Ever

Pixar and Disney are returning to the world of Inside Out for a brand new movie hitting theaters next summer. Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the award-winning Pixar film from 2015, making its debut nine years after the original. Last week, the first trailer for Pixar's highly anticipated sequel made its debut online and has since broken a massive record for The Walt Disney Company.

According Disney, the trailer for Inside Out 2 delivered the biggest launch for an animated trailer in the history of the company. That includes films from both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The trailer racked up a whopping 157 million views in its first 24 hours, breaking the record set by Frozen 2.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2," said Pete Docter, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer and director of the first Inside Out. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film."

Docter went on to say that director Kelsey Mann and the rest of the team "have done such a great job with Inside Out 2, expanding the world and introducing new emotions that we're very anxious for audiences to know."

"We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far," he added. "Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

What Is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 once again follows Riley and her emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are all still living in her head, but as Riley becomes a teenager some new emotions start to join the party. You can check out the film's official synopsis below.

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024."

"Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," said director Kelsey Mann. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.