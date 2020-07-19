Iron Man 2's Mickey Rourke Calls Out "Punk Ass" Robert De Niro

✖

Mickey Rourke isn't pleased with Robert De Niro. In a fiery Instagram post late Friday night, the Iron Man 2 alumnus called out De Niro for an interview his former co-star gave "months ago. "In the post, Rourke details a time where De Niro suggested The Wrestler star "talks all kind of sh-t." That's when Rourke mentioned the two better not cross paths anytime soon.

"Hey Robert De Niro, that's right I am talking to you, you big f-cking crybaby," Rourke posted on Instagram. "A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you're quoted as saying to newspapers 'Mickey Rourke's a liar, he talks all kind of shit.' Listen Mr. Tough Guy in the movies, you're the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was a newspaper."

The movie star added, "Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when I see you I swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother, and all my dogs, I gonna embarrass you severely 100%."

The two have had a feud since they appeared together in 1987's Angel Heart. The bitterness was then renewed over the past year or two after Rourke claimed Martin Scorsese wanted him to appear in The Irishman, except De Niro allegedly stopped the casting from ever taking place.

Rourke isn't an actor known for holding back. Shortly after appearing in Jon Favreau's Iron Man 2, the actor slammed both the movie and Marvel Studios during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I’m not a Marvel fan," Rourke — who played Ivan Vanko/Whiplash in the sequel — told Meyers. “I’m a Robert Rodriguez/Frank Miller fan. Once I did a movie for Marvel and they cut the whole [bleep] thing out.”

Rourke can be seen in Iron Man 2, now streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.