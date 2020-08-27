Iron Man 3 Star Reveals They Filmed a Cut Cameo for Ant-Man

✖

Throughout its long and exciting run, many actors have repeated their roles in various Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Recently, while promoting Bill & Ted Face the Music, actor William Sadler revealed that Iron Man 3 was not meant to be his only movie appearance. You may recall the actor reprised his role as President Ellis in a few episodes of Agents of SHIELD, but it turns out he was also supposed to appear in Ant-Man. Here's what Sadler had to say about his scrapped appearance while speaking with Lights, Thunder, Action!.

"I actually shot a thing for Ant-Man. I shot a bit of President Matthew Ellis for Ant-Man but they decided to use a different President, I don't know. It was pretty silly," Sadler revealed.

While he may not have gotten to repeat the role of President Ellis on the big screen, Sadler will soon be playing Death in the third Bill & Ted film, and it won't be his first time. The actor also played the Grim Reaper in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey back in 1991.

The long-awaited Bill & Ted threequel starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be released on VOD alongside its limited theatrical release on Friday, August 28th. The movie is set to follow the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves, Winter, and Sadler, Bill & Ted 3 will also feature Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

As for Ant-Man, a third installment to the franchise within the Marvel franchise won't feature Sadler, but it is expected to happen. Last year, it was confirmed that Peyton Reed would return to helm the third Ant-Man movie.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming to VOD and select theaters on August 28th.

