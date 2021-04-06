The Internet Is Arguing if Alien Is a Horror Movie
All movies have a genre, that handly classification that gives the viewer some sense of what they might expect from the film. If a film gets the "comedy" genre label, viewers might expect it to be funny. If a film gets the "drama" label, viewers might expect something more somber and perhaps more emotional. But some movies could be more than would genre or fans could be in disagreement over what genre a film belongs in. This is something that is seen every year around the Christmas holiday when fans take to social media to debate the merits of Die Hard as a Christmas movie. Now, the internet is debating another film's genre by discussing whether Alien is a horror movie or not.
The debate kicked off when Elle Hunt, a freelance writer whose work appears in such publications as The Guardian, took to Twitter with a poll to settle an argument: is Alien a horror film? She asked respondents to also give reasons to support their answers. As of writing, over 88,000 people have responded with nearly 94 percent of those responses indicating that yes, it's a horror film.
Settle an argument: is Alien a horror film? Give reasons why pls— Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) April 6, 2021
Of course, the replies to the poll are where the debate really comes in. While Hunt seems to think that Alien is not a horror film because it is set in space, most were willing to give the film the horror designation but also indicated that it was more than just that and even offered specific reasons why the film fits certain subgenres of horror. Even Kevin Smith got in on the discourse, breaking down how he sees all the films in the Alien franchise.
Released in 1979, Alien is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto. The film follows a space merchant vessel who receives a distress signal and responds, despite the protest of some on the crew. What they end up finding is a mysterious life form that ends up attacking the crew, setting off a terrifying series of events. The film is categorized as both horror and sci-fi on IMDb, but the internet has quite a few thoughts on the matter.
Read on for just some of the discourse around whether Alien is a horror movie or if it belongs to another genre of film instead below and be sure to let us know your take in the comments.
Horror is not defined by setting
Horror as a genre is defined by the emotions it evokes. ALIEN evokes those emotions. It’s all there—rising dread, very personal stakes, jump scares, the safe place made suddenly unsafe. That it’s set in space doesn’t change any of that—horror is not defined by setting.— Kingfisher & Wombat (@UrsulaV) April 6, 2021
Why not both?
It can be both sci-fi and horror. Film doesn't have to fit neatly into a single genre— Shadowban Over Innsmouth (@Jess_D_Ripper) April 6, 2021
Maybe it's suspense
I’ve always thought Horror required a supernatural element; Hellraiser, Friday the 13th, Elm Street. If not, it’s Suspense.— Gygaxian Cultist (@MontyYuanti) April 6, 2021
This fascinating take
It’s horror. You can strip all of the sci-fi elements and replace them with more mundane ones and it would retain everything that makes it a horror film. If you strip the horror elements you lose the film entirely. The film centers on the horror.— James Fernandez (@gothicpicasso) April 6, 2021
Monster movie
Ripley is a Final Girl
Jaws has entered the discourse
Space horror
It's space horror. It's absolutely a horror film. The tension, the ways in which the scenes are set and cut together... It just happens to be set in space.— Bonnie (I am not a cat.) (@BatsInLavender) April 6, 2021
Haunted house
Yes. It's a 'haunted house' movie— Nick Rowntree (@NickRowntree7) April 6, 2021
And then there's this
ALIEN is a horror film.— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 6, 2021
ALIENS is an action movie.
ALIEN 3 is an art film.
ALIEN RESURRECTION is the @YogaHosers of their franchise. https://t.co/zrZTQYHgFS