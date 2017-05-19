Original Alien Movies Leaving HBO Max in March

✖

HBO Max has confirmed what the next batch of content exiting the streaming service will be next month which includes all four of the original Alien franchise movies. 1979's Alien, 1986's Aliens, 1992's Alien 3, and 1997's Alien Resurrection, will all depart on Wednesday, March 31. What's curious about this development is that Prometheus, the 2012 prequel film, will seemingly remain on HBO Max through March after the other films in the series depart. Furthermore, 2017's Alien: Covenant is not available for streaming on any platform, making it impossible to currently watch the entire series on any service.

Since the Alien franchise is now owned by the Walt Disney Company, who have put a television series set in the universe in development for Hulu, fans would no doubt expect every film to be available on that platform, and perhaps that's the plan. Rights an streaming bundles are a tricky thing sometimes, with some movies put together in deals that others even in the same series are not. In any event, it's possible Disney is trying to bring the full series together into one place ahead of the show's debut, luckily they've got plenty of time as no time line on its release has been announced.

Here are all of the movies leaving HBO Max in March:

March 1:

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

March 12:

Vacation, 2015

March 13:

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

March 14:

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

March 22:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

March 28:

Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)