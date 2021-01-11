Blade Fans Are Hoping Movie Is Rated R After Deadpool 3 News
Fans of the Deadpool franchise got a healthy surprise Monday morning when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself confirmed the third movie in the franchise will also be rated R. Following the first two Ryan Reynolds-starring features, Feige confirmed during the WandaVision press junket the script for Deadpool 3 is currently in development and will most certainly be geared to results.
"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider.
"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."
Suffice to say, the news instantly got fans talking about how some of Marvel's other movies and projects in the works — most notably, Mahershala Ali's upcoming Blade reboot — should follow suit with Deadpool 3. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Please and Thank You
Since Deadpool 3 is gonna be Rated R (Big W). Can we go ahead and make Blade Rated R and could y’all make Moon Knight a little edgier for me🤔
Please and Thank You pic.twitter.com/zTsvG6e6e9— EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) January 11, 2021
All Smiles
Deadpool 3 and blade knowing they’re gonna be the best mcu R rated pic.twitter.com/aUsr07rnZL— Paolo Maximoff (@Ic3lad) January 11, 2021
Wolverine Too
Now that Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be R rated by Kevin Feige once and For all, I hope Blade is considered for an R rating along with the MCU Wolverine in the future. pic.twitter.com/KV1xAicv6j— Alan The Gunter Shill (@AJCI282002) January 11, 2021
Mahershala Knows
Blade is definitely going to be Rated-R Mahershala Ali probably TOLD Kevin Feige it was going to be Rated-R pic.twitter.com/lEFbmUft4c— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) January 11, 2021
V Excite
Me waiting for a confirmation that Blade will be Rated R in the MCU pic.twitter.com/bVMEmEPW93— Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) January 11, 2021
Need
Yessssss I need a rated R Blade movie in my life 🙏🏻 https://t.co/NEkuoNgk1k— Eric Burkey (@Burkey__12) January 11, 2021
Best News Possible
If I'm Mahershala Ali & Oscar Isaac #DeadPool 3 being rated R is the best news possible. This means the possibility of Blade/Moon Knight being hardcore have risen! pic.twitter.com/uZGhdvN1ye— ✪Marcus✪🎲 (@MarcusDigital) January 11, 2021
Neither Blade or Deadpool 3 have yet to set a release date.
What characters do you hope to see pop up in Blade? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!