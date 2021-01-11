Blade Fans Are Hoping Movie Is Rated R After Deadpool 3 News

By Adam Barnhardt

Fans of the Deadpool franchise got a healthy surprise Monday morning when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself confirmed the third movie in the franchise will also be rated R. Following the first two Ryan Reynolds-starring features, Feige confirmed during the WandaVision press junket the script for Deadpool 3 is currently in development and will most certainly be geared to results.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Suffice to say, the news instantly got fans talking about how some of Marvel's other movies and projects in the works — most notably, Mahershala Ali's upcoming Blade reboot — should follow suit with Deadpool 3. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!

Please and Thank You

prevnext

All Smiles

prevnext

Wolverine Too

prevnext

Mahershala Knows

prevnext

V Excite

prevnext

Need

prevnext

Best News Possible

*****

0comments

Neither Blade or Deadpool 3 have yet to set a release date.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in Blade? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of