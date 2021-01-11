Blade Fans Are Hoping Movie Is Rated R After Deadpool 3 News

Fans of the Deadpool franchise got a healthy surprise Monday morning when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself confirmed the third movie in the franchise will also be rated R. Following the first two Ryan Reynolds-starring features, Feige confirmed during the WandaVision press junket the script for Deadpool 3 is currently in development and will most certainly be geared to results.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Suffice to say, the news instantly got fans talking about how some of Marvel's other movies and projects in the works — most notably, Mahershala Ali's upcoming Blade reboot — should follow suit with Deadpool 3. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!