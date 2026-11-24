With Robert Pattinson signed on to play the next James Bond, it appears that his time as Batman is coming to an early end. The next Batman movie from Matt Reeves has been in the works for years, and it was supposed to be the second movie in a planned trilogy. However, The Batman: Part II has been constantly delayed, and it has missed several previously announced release dates. It isn’t expected to arrive until February 2028. That is looking to be the last time that anyone will see Pattinson in the role of Batman, and will also mark the end of Matt Reeves’ run on the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to scooper Jeff Sneider, The Batman: Part II will not only be the last movie in which Robert Pattinson will play Batman, but will also be the last movie in Matt Reeves’ run on the franchise. This means that the rumors that Skydance wanted Pattinson to join the DCU as Batman won’t come true either.

Robert Pattinson's run as Batman is reportedly expected to end after THE BATMAN: PART 2.



It's also shaping up to be Matt Reeves' final entry. 🦇



(Via @insneider) pic.twitter.com/ECrkj7D79C — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 24, 2026

Robert Pattinson Would Never Be Able to Continue as Batman Anyway

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The second that Robert Pattinson was cast as James Bond, it was only a matter of time before he left the Batman franchise. Pattinson is a great actor, but carrying two major roles like Batman and James Bond was likely too much to ask. When Pattinson agreed to read for the role of Bond, it was clear that he was looking for his future after Batman. Pattinson starred as Batman in 2022, and it will have been six years by the time The Batman: Part II followed it in theaters. That gave Pattinson plenty of time to work on other projects in the meantime, including The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime in 2026 alone.

However, Pattinson will likely have to dedicate a lot of time to his new role as James Bond, and there is no way that franchise will have the giant gaps that Matt Reeves’ Batman movies had. There were rumors that David Ellison and Skydance wanted Pattinson to join the new DC movies as Batman, making the jump from Reeves’ universe into the mainline DC universe, but that isn’t going to happen if these new rumors of Pattinson leaving are true. It also seems that Reeves won’t be finishing his trilogy, which is for the better, with all the delays on the second movie keeping the DCU from ever introducing its Batman before James Gunn’s exit.

Cosmic Book News reported that Skydance sources told them Robert Pattinson was never going to remain on as Batman without Matt Reeves directing the movies. If true, this means that Reeves leaving would always be tied to Pattinson’s departure. This also lines up with recent reports that the constant delays of The Batman: Part II allowed Pattinson to get out of his contract for the third movie. There were also rumors that Amazon MGM wasn’t going to allow Pattinson to make Batman and James Bond movies at the same time, so this was coming no matter what.

Are you disappointed that Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves might be finished with the Batman franchise? Let us know what you wanted to see from them in the comments below.